Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Hints At Higher Open; Infosys, Sah Polymers Listing, ITC In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 12.
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.19
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.55% on Wednesday
Brent crude up 3.21% to $82.67 per barrel
Nymex crude at $77.57 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.31% to 18,006 as of 8:10 a.m.
Bitcoin down 2.55% to $17,955.86
Offerings
Sah Polymers Listing: The IPO was subscribed 17.46 times. The initial stake sale consists of a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares at Rs 61–65 per share, aggregating to Rs 66.3 crore, by the promoter group and selling shareholders.
Pledge Shares
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. pledged 23,66,405 lakh shares on Jan 9.
Block Deal
ICICI Bank: Societe Generale bought 20 lakh shares (0.028%), at Rs 867 apiece. BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 20 lakh shares (0.028%), at Rs 867 apiece.
Bulk Deal
Bilcare: Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 6.75 lakh shares (2.87) at Rs 50.43 apiece.
Cigniti Technologies: Mithun Chand Chennamaneni sold 1,79,809 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 572.68 apiece.