ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Hints At Higher Open; Infosys, Sah Polymers Listing, ITC In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Jan. 12.
Save
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A photograph taken outside the NSE Building in Mumbai. (Source: BQ Prime)</p></div>
A photograph taken outside the NSE Building in Mumbai. (Source: BQ Prime)
ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.19

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.55% on Wednesday

  • Brent crude up 3.21% to $82.67 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $77.57 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.31% to 18,006 as of 8:10 a.m.

  • Bitcoin down 2.55% to $17,955.86

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Asia Stocks Rise on US Inflation Bets; Yen Rallies: Markets Wrap

Opinion
Asia Stocks Rise on US Inflation Bets; Yen Rallies: Markets Wrap
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Offerings

  • Sah Polymers Listing: The IPO was subscribed 17.46 times. The initial stake sale consists of a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares at Rs 61–65 per share, aggregating to Rs 66.3 crore, by the promoter group and selling shareholders.

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Sah Polymers Ltd. IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
Sah Polymers Ltd. IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More

Pledge Shares

  • Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji and Co. pledged 23,66,405 lakh shares on Jan 9.

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

What's Driving Polarisation In Indian Stock Market

Opinion
What's Driving Polarisation In Indian Stock Market
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Block Deal

  • ICICI Bank: Societe Generale bought 20 lakh shares (0.028%), at Rs 867 apiece. BNP Paribas Arbitrage sold 20 lakh shares (0.028%), at Rs 867 apiece.

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Axis Bank's Additional Stake Good For Max Life, Says Jefferies

Opinion
Axis Bank's Additional Stake Good For Max Life, Says Jefferies
Read More

Bulk Deal

  • Bilcare: Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 6.75 lakh shares (2.87) at Rs 50.43 apiece.

  • Cigniti Technologies: Mithun Chand Chennamaneni sold 1,79,809 lakh shares (0.66%) at Rs 572.68 apiece.

ALSO READ

RELATED COVERAGE

Oaktree's Howard Marks Says World Not Going Back To Low-Interest Regime

Opinion
Oaktree's Howard Marks Says World Not Going Back To Low-Interest Regime
Read More



ADVERTISEMENT