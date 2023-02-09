Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Hints At Cautious Start; Adani Group, Reliance, L&T, Lupin, MRF, Zomato In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 9
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar
The local currency weakens by 11 paise against the greenback on Thursday to 82.60 at open. It closed 82.49 on Wednesday.
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.34% on Thursday.
Angel One Gets SEBI Nod For Sponsoring A Mutual Fund
Angel One has received an in-principle nod from SEBI for sponsoring a mutual fund.
The company will be setting up an asset management company and a trustee company.
MSCI Reviews Free Float Status Of Adani Group Securities After Market Participants Raise Concerns
MSCI has determined that certain investors should no longer be designated as free float, which triggered a review of the Adani Group securities.
MSCI defines the free float of security as the proportion of shares outstanding for purchase by international investors.
February Index Review of MSCI will suspend any potential changes to the number of shares for the affected securities.
All the affected securities will also be reviewed under 'Full Country Float Review' during the May 2023 Index Review.
