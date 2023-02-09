ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty Hints At Cautious Start; Adani Group, Reliance, L&T, Lupin, MRF, Zomato In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Feb. 9
National Stock Exchange. (Photo: Reuters)
National Stock Exchange. (Photo: Reuters)
Rupee Weakens Against The U.S. Dollar

The local currency weakens by 11 paise against the greenback on Thursday to 82.60 at open. It closed 82.49 on Wednesday.

Source: Bloomberg

Yield On The 10-Year Bond Flat

The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.34% on Thursday.

Source: Bloomberg


Angel One Gets SEBI Nod For Sponsoring A Mutual Fund

  • Angel One has received an in-principle nod from SEBI for sponsoring a mutual fund.

  • The company will be setting up an asset management company and a trustee company.

Source: Exchange filing

MSCI Reviews Free Float Status Of Adani Group Securities After Market Participants Raise Concerns

  • MSCI has determined that certain investors should no longer be designated as free float, which triggered a review of the Adani Group securities.

  • MSCI defines the free float of security as the proportion of shares outstanding for purchase by international investors.

  • February Index Review of MSCI will suspend any potential changes to the number of shares for the affected securities.

  • All the affected securities will also be reviewed under 'Full Country Float Review' during the May 2023 Index Review.

Source: MSCI Statement


Metals, Pharma & Consumer Tech Saw Value Buying: Trade Setup









