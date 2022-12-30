ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty, Global Set Sensex, Nifty For Positive Open; Elin Electricals Listing In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on December 30.
The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Source: Reuters)
The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Source: Reuters)
Can Nifty 50 End 2022 On A High? | Trade Setup For Friday

Pledge Share Details

  • Emami: Promoter Group Sneha Enclave created a pledge of 30,000 shares on Dec. 27.

  • Zuari Agro Chemicals: Promoter Group Zuari Industries revoked a pledge of 40,000 shares on Dec. 26

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 103.83

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.82% on Thursday

  • Brent crude down 1.20% to $82.26 per barrel

  • Nymex crude at $78.60 per barrel

  • SGX Nifty up 0.31% to 18,337 as of 8:05 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.25% to $16,634.13

In Focus; Listing: Elin Electricals

  • Elin Electricals: The shares of the company will be listed on the exchanges on Dec. 30. By its final day, the company’s IPO was subscribed 3.09 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 4.51 times, the non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 3.29 times and the retail portion was subscribed 2.2 times. The issue price of the IPO was Rs 247 per share.

Offerings

  • Sah Polymers: The Rs 66.3-crore IPO will open on Dec. 30 and continue till Jan. 4, 2023. The issue comprises entirely of a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares, offered in the range of Rs 61-65 apiece. The issue comprises 39.5% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO. A day before the IPO opens, the company raised Rs 29.84 crore from the anchor portion.

