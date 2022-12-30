Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty, Global Set Sensex, Nifty For Positive Open; Elin Electricals Listing In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on December 30.
- Oldest First
Can Nifty 50 End 2022 On A High? | Trade Setup For Friday
Pledge Share Details
Emami: Promoter Group Sneha Enclave created a pledge of 30,000 shares on Dec. 27.
Zuari Agro Chemicals: Promoter Group Zuari Industries revoked a pledge of 40,000 shares on Dec. 26
Oil Set for Yearly Gain as Investors Look Ahead to China Rebound
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.83
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.82% on Thursday
Brent crude down 1.20% to $82.26 per barrel
Nymex crude at $78.60 per barrel
SGX Nifty up 0.31% to 18,337 as of 8:05 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.25% to $16,634.13
Asia Stocks to Rise as S&P 500 Jumps, Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap
In Focus; Listing: Elin Electricals
Elin Electricals: The shares of the company will be listed on the exchanges on Dec. 30. By its final day, the company’s IPO was subscribed 3.09 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 4.51 times, the non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 3.29 times and the retail portion was subscribed 2.2 times. The issue price of the IPO was Rs 247 per share.
Elin Electronics IPO Subscribed 3.09 Times On Final Day
Offerings
Sah Polymers: The Rs 66.3-crore IPO will open on Dec. 30 and continue till Jan. 4, 2023. The issue comprises entirely of a fresh issue of 1.02 crore shares, offered in the range of Rs 61-65 apiece. The issue comprises 39.5% of the post-offer equity capital in the IPO. A day before the IPO opens, the company raised Rs 29.84 crore from the anchor portion.