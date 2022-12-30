Stock Market Live: SGX Nifty, Global Set Sensex, Nifty For Positive Open; Elin Electricals Listing In Focus

Elin Electricals: The shares of the company will be listed on the exchanges on Dec. 30. By its final day, the company’s IPO was subscribed 3.09 times. The QIB portion was subscribed 4.51 times, the non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 3.29 times and the retail portion was subscribed 2.2 times. The issue price of the IPO was Rs 247 per share.