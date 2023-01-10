Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower; TCS Drops After Weak Q3 Profit
Live updates on India's equity markets on January 10.
IT Stocks Fall Under Pressure
IT stocks traded under pressure following Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s weaker-than-expected third quarter profit.
Jindal Worldwide Unit To Set EV, Battery Plants In Ahmedabad
Jindal Mobilitric to set up a EV two-wheeler plant with a production capacity of 2.5 lakh vehicles per annum in Ahmedabad.
An in-house battery manufacturing plant with similar production capacity will also be set up.
Jindal Mobilitric to launch two-wheeler EVs in April 2023, targeting premium, executive and mass segment consumers.
Source: Exchange filing
Indian Overseas Bank Declines
Indian Overseas Bank Ltd. shares declined a day after the lender increasesed the lending rates by five basis points across tenors from Jan. 10
The stock declined as much as 4.38%- the most since Dec. 29. Total traded quantity at 0.4 times the 30-day average.
The relative strength index stood at 51. The one analyst tracking the stock maintains a 'sell' on the stock. The return potential implies a downside of 52.9%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Lupin Gains After Spanish Ministry Approves Drug
Lupin Ltd. shares gained after the Spanish Ministry of Health approved the reimbursement of Lupin’s NaMuscla (mexiletine) drug.
This drug is used in the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic disorders. NaMuscla is the first and only licensed product for this indication in Europe and will be commercialized by Lupin’s partner Exeltis in Spain.
The stock rose as much as 1.72% at Rs 762.75. It was trading 1.8 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index was 58.
Of the 43 analysts tracking the stock, 14 maintained 'buy', 18 suggested 'hold', while 11 recommended 'sell'. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 2.9%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing
Sona BLW Shares Surge Most In Nearly 10 Months
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. shares surged 6.64% on Tuesday after it agreed to buy at 54% shares and voting rights in NOVELIC d.o.o. Beograd – Zvezdara.
The stock advanced as much as 8.07%, the most since Mar. 17. It was trading 19.1 times the 30-day average.
Sona will buy the stake for €40.5 million (Rs 355.9 crore) in cash. This is payable in three tranches within two years from the completion of the acquisition.
The relative strength index stood at 59. Of the 15 analysts tracking the stock, 10 maintained 'buy', two analysts recommended 'hold', while three suggested a 'sell'. The return potential of the stock suggested an upside of 23.7%.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing