Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Trade Lower; TCS Drops After Weak Q3 Profit

Indian Overseas Bank Ltd. shares declined a day after the lender increasesed the lending rates by five basis points across tenors from Jan. 10

The stock declined as much as 4.38%- the most since Dec. 29. Total traded quantity at 0.4 times the 30-day average.

The relative strength index stood at 51. The one analyst tracking the stock maintains a 'sell' on the stock. The return potential implies a downside of 52.9%.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing