Stock Market Live: Indian Benchmarks Pare Opening Gains; Nifty 50 Below 16,000-Mark
Live updates on India's equity markets on March 28.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Oldest First
Sensex, Nifty Reverse Opening Gains
Indian benchmark indices pared their opening gains.
S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat at 57,626.85, while Nifty 50 fell 0.18% to 16,954.95.
Bandhan Bank Shares Trade Lower
Shares of Bandhan Bank declined the most in about 14 weeks.
The scrip was trading 6.24% lower at Rs 185.45 per share. Total traded volume stood at 4 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 25, indicating that the stock may be oversold.
Intraday the stock fell as much as 6.6%, the most since Dec. 22, 2022.
Of the 30 analysts tracking the stock, 23 maintained 'buy', five analysts suggested 'hold', while two analysts recommended 'sell'. The 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 62.3%.
Source: Bloomberg
Dilip Buildcon Surges After Order Win From NHAI
Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 7.88% higher at Rs 189.65 after order win from National Highways Authority of India.
The company emerged as the lowest bidder at Rs 780.12 crore to construct a six-lane access controlled greenfield highway in Andhra Pradesh state in Hybrid Annuity Mode.
Intraday the stock gained as much as 10%- the most since Oct.4, 2023.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 40.9 times the 30-day average. Out of the 6 analysts tracking the stock, two maintained 'buy', three analysts suggested 'hold', while one recommended 'sell'.
The return potential of the stock implies upside of 52.7% over the next 12 months.
Source: Bloomberg, exchange filing
Sterlite Technologies Inks Asset-Sale Pact To Transfer Its Telecom Business To Skyvera
- Sterlite has signed an amended and restated agreement to transfer its Telecom Products and Software business as an asset sale to Skyvera LLC.
-Earlier, the parties had entered into a business transfer agreement to sell it by way of slump sale as a going concern basis.
- The transaction will be effected by Skyvera LLC through its Indian subsidiary.
- The aggregate consideration for sale of identified assets and carveout intellectual property is $15 million ( Rs 123.32 crore).
Source: Exchange filing