BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Indian Benchmarks Pare Opening Gains; Nifty 50 Below 16,000-Mark
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Indian Benchmarks Pare Opening Gains; Nifty 50 Below 16,000-Mark

Live updates on India's equity markets on March 28.
BQPrime
28 Mar 2023, 8:23 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bombay Stock Exchange building as seen in Mumbai, India. (Source: Indranil Aditya/Reuters)</p></div>
Bombay Stock Exchange building as seen in Mumbai, India. (Source: Indranil Aditya/Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Sensex, Nifty Reverse Opening Gains

Indian benchmark indices pared their opening gains.

S&P BSE Sensex was trading flat at 57,626.85, while Nifty 50 fell 0.18% to 16,954.95.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Bandhan Bank Shares Trade Lower

Shares of Bandhan Bank declined the most in about 14 weeks.

The scrip was trading 6.24% lower at Rs 185.45 per share. Total traded volume stood at 4 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 25, indicating that the stock may be oversold.

Intraday the stock fell as much as 6.6%, the most since Dec. 22, 2022.

Of the 30 analysts tracking the stock, 23 maintained 'buy', five analysts suggested 'hold', while two analysts recommended 'sell'. The 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 62.3%.

Source: Bloomberg


Dilip Buildcon Surges After Order Win From NHAI

Shares of Dilip Buildcon were trading 7.88% higher at Rs 189.65 after order win from National Highways Authority of India.

The company emerged as the lowest bidder at Rs 780.12 crore to construct a six-lane access controlled greenfield highway in Andhra Pradesh state in Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Intraday the stock gained as much as 10%- the most since Oct.4, 2023.

Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 40.9 times the 30-day average. Out of the 6 analysts tracking the stock, two maintained 'buy', three analysts suggested 'hold', while one recommended 'sell'.

The return potential of the stock implies upside of 52.7% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, exchange filing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sterlite Technologies Inks Asset-Sale Pact To Transfer Its Telecom Business To Skyvera

- Sterlite has signed an amended and restated agreement to transfer its Telecom Products and Software business as an asset sale to Skyvera LLC.

-Earlier, the parties had entered into a business transfer agreement to sell it by way of slump sale as a going concern basis.

- The transaction will be effected by Skyvera LLC through its Indian subsidiary.

- The aggregate consideration for sale of identified assets and carveout intellectual property is $15 million ( Rs 123.32 crore).

Source: Exchange filing


Adani Group Stocks Trading Lower
















ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Swastika Mukhopadhyay
Swastika Mukhopadhyay is a desk writer at BQ Prime, who...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT