Stock Market Live: Indian Benchmarks Pare Opening Gains; Nifty 50 Below 16,000-Mark

Shares of Bandhan Bank declined the most in about 14 weeks.

The scrip was trading 6.24% lower at Rs 185.45 per share. Total traded volume stood at 4 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 25, indicating that the stock may be oversold.

Intraday the stock fell as much as 6.6%, the most since Dec. 22, 2022.

Of the 30 analysts tracking the stock, 23 maintained 'buy', five analysts suggested 'hold', while two analysts recommended 'sell'. The 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 62.3%.

Source: Bloomberg