Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Fall As RIL, HDFC Bank Drag; Small And Mid Caps Slide After Record High

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. hit an all-time high after it increased the buyback price to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,000 apiece, while the number of shares has been reduced from 3.33 crore to 3.12 crore.

The company had announced a buyback on July 25, 2023 following the shareholder approval. After the revision in the buyback price the number of equity shares proposed to be bought back has been reduced to 3.125 crore shares representing 2.22% of the total paid-up equity shares of the company.