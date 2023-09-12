Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Fall As RIL, HDFC Bank Drag; Small And Mid Caps Slide After Record High
Live updates on India's equity markets on Tuesday.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Broader Markets Decline After Hitting Record Highs
Nifty Smallcap 100 declined 3.33% intraday, the most since Dec. 23, 2022 after hitting a record high at 13,079.20 points.
Nifty Midcap 100 fell 2.50% intraday, the most Feb. 1, 2023 after hitting a fresh all-time high at 41,686.75 points.
Source: Bloomberg
L&T Shares Hit Record High After The Company Revises Buyback Price
Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. hit an all-time high after it increased the buyback price to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,000 apiece, while the number of shares has been reduced from 3.33 crore to 3.12 crore.
The company had announced a buyback on July 25, 2023 following the shareholder approval. After the revision in the buyback price the number of equity shares proposed to be bought back has been reduced to 3.125 crore shares representing 2.22% of the total paid-up equity shares of the company.
The scrip rose 3.21% to 2,987 per share as of 9:56 a.m., in comparison with 0.3% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. It advanced as much as 3.97% intraday to hit a record high at Rs 3,009 per share.
The stock has risen 43.4% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 8.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 81, implies that the stock maybe overbought.
Out of the 41 analysts tracking the company, 38 maintain a 'buy' rating, one recommends a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an downside of 5%.
Broader Markets Open Higher
The broader market indices opened higher; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.25%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.39% higher.
Sixteen the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced. S&P BSE Capital Goods and S&P BSE Metal rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,742 stocks rose, 769 declined, while 101 remained unchanged on the BSE.