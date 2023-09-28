BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Reliance, Infosys, Vedanta, Airtel, Yatra Online In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Reliance, Infosys, Vedanta, Airtel, Yatra Online In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 28.

28 Sep 2023, 8:16 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)&nbsp;</p></div>
NSE building in Mumbai (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime) 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Brent Jumps To $97.69/Barrel, Highest Level Since Aug. 31, 2022

MCX To Implement New Commodity Derivatives Platform From Oct. 3, 2023

  • To implement new commodity derivatives platform from Oct. 3, 2023.

  • Clearing Corporation has planned to conduct mock session on Oct. 2, 2023.

Source: MCX Circular

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 106.6

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.61%

  • Brent crude up 0.74% at $97.26 per barrel

  • Nymex crude up 0.85% at $94.48 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty up 9 points or 0.05% at 19,833.5 as of 8:05 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.98% at $26,494.54

Trading Tweaks

  • Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Omaxe

  • Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Dredging Corp of India.


Insider Trades

  • Usha Martin: Promoter Neutral Publishing House bought 80,000 shares on Sept. 22.

  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 32319 shares between Sept. 22 and 25.

  • Page Industries: Promoters Dharmesh N Genomal sold 5,792 shares, Hirdaramani Vijay Sadhna sold 7,723 shares, Simran K Mahtani sold 7,723 shares, and Sanjeev N Genomal sold 10,942 shares between Sept. 20 and 22.

Pledge Share Details

  • Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam created a pledge of 2.36 crore shares between Sept. 25 and 26.

  • Emami: Promoters Diwakar Finvest and Suraj Finvest revoked a pledge of 31.14 lakh shares and 46.78 lakh shares, respectively, on Sept. 22.

  • Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji revoked a pledge of five lakh shares on Sept. 22.

