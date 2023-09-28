Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Open; Reliance, Infosys, Vedanta, Airtel, Yatra Online In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 28.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
MCX To Implement New Commodity Derivatives Platform From Oct. 3, 2023
To implement new commodity derivatives platform from Oct. 3, 2023.
Clearing Corporation has planned to conduct mock session on Oct. 2, 2023.
Source: MCX Circular
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 106.6
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.61%
Brent crude up 0.74% at $97.26 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.85% at $94.48 per barrel
GIFT Nifty up 9 points or 0.05% at 19,833.5 as of 8:05 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.98% at $26,494.54
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: Omaxe
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Dredging Corp of India.
Insider Trades
Usha Martin: Promoter Neutral Publishing House bought 80,000 shares on Sept. 22.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Promoter Advanced Vital Enzymes sold 32319 shares between Sept. 22 and 25.
Page Industries: Promoters Dharmesh N Genomal sold 5,792 shares, Hirdaramani Vijay Sadhna sold 7,723 shares, Simran K Mahtani sold 7,723 shares, and Sanjeev N Genomal sold 10,942 shares between Sept. 20 and 22.
Pledge Share Details
Apollo Micro Systems: Promoter Karunakar Reddy Baddam created a pledge of 2.36 crore shares between Sept. 25 and 26.
Emami: Promoters Diwakar Finvest and Suraj Finvest revoked a pledge of 31.14 lakh shares and 46.78 lakh shares, respectively, on Sept. 22.
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy: Promoter Shapoorji Pallonji revoked a pledge of five lakh shares on Sept. 22.