Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Advance As RIL, HDFC Bank Lead; PSU Banks Advance

1.65 crore shares changed hands in three large trades.0.26% equity changed hands at price range of Rs 228.20 to Rs 228.65 apiece.Buyers and sellers not known immediately.Source: Bloomberg.The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.43%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was also 0.53% higher. Sixteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while four declined. S&P BSE Telecommunication and S&P BSE Realty rose the most. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,589 stocks rose, 528 declined, while 100 remained unchanged on the BSE..India's benchmark stock indices opened higher on Friday after logging a three-day fall on Thursday. At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 15 points, or 0.02%, at 66,215.05 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 3 points or 0.01% higher at 19,744.85.Equity markets in Asia fell after U.S. stocks suffered the biggest slump in six months, while the 10-year Treasury yield touched the highest level in 16 years in a sign investors expect higher US interest rates to endure.Stocks in Japan, Australia and South Korea fell, while shares in China also opened lower. The declines weighed on a region-wide equity gauge, which headed for its lowest closing in almost a month. U.S. futures were flat.The S&P 500 fell 1.6% on Thursday, the most since March, and all major U.S. equity benchmarks broke below their key 100-day moving averages..19.6 lakh shares or 0.05% equity changed hands in a pre-market large trade.Buyers and sellers not known immediately.Source: Bloomberg.10.9 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade.0.43% equity changed hands at Rs 430.00 apiece.Buyers and sellers not known immediately.Source: Bloomberg.At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 15 points, or 0.02%, at 66,215.05 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 3 points or 0.01% higher at 19,744.85.Source: Bloomberg.The yield on the 10-year bond opened 7 bps lower at 7.09% on Friday.It closed at 7.16% on Thursday.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened 26 paise to open at 82.83 against the U.S dollar on Friday. It closed at 83.09 on Thursday.Source: Bloomberg.GREED & fear continues to believe the pain trade is down. Areas in Asia such as Indian mid-caps which have already done very well are at obvious risk of some profit taking. The investment in Container Corp in the India long-only portfolio will be removed and replaced by an investment in JSW Energy. An investment in State Bank of India will be introduced with a 4% weighting. This will be paid for by shaving the investments in Oil & Natural Gas Corp, HDFC Bank and Bajaj Finance by 2ppts, 1ppt and 1ppt respectively.Chirstopher Woods. Jefferies.U.S. Dollar Index at 105.5U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.50%Brent crude up 0.27% at $93.55 per barrel Nymex crude up 0.38% at $89.97 per barrel GIFT Nifty up 45 points or 0.23% at 19,707 as of 8:03 a.m. Bitcoin up 0.06% at $26,618.36.Asia Stocks, Treasuries Fall; Yen Flat Before BOJ: Markets Wrap.Ex-date Dividend: NRB Bearing, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), SMS Pharmaceuticals, National Fertilisers, Savita Oil Technologies, KNR Constructions, Jindal Poly Films, Fertilisers, and Chemicals Travancore, DCW, Rico Auto Industries, Datamatics Global Services, Finolex Cables, HFCL, Aurionpro Solutions, Hindustan Copper, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Kitex Garments, Gulshan Polyols, Goodluck India, GTPL Hathway, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Dixon Technologies (India), KDDL, PNC Infratech, Apollo Micro Systems, Hi-Tech Pipes, Premier Explosives, HPL Electric & Power, Lux Industries, Zota Health Care, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, Servotech Power Systems, D. P. Abhushan, Satia Industries, Titagarh Rail Systems, Confidence Petroleum India, Shivalik Rasayan, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, BCL Industries, Bajaj Healthcare, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities.Ex-Special Dividend: Datamatics Global ServicesEx-date AGM: NRB Bearing, Ahluwalia Contracts (India), PG Electroplast, Technocraft Industries (India), SMS Pharmaceuticals, Gallantt Ispat, D B Realty, Savita Oil Technologies, KNR Constructions, Jindal Poly Films, Fertilisers, and Chemicals Travancore, DCW, Rico Auto Industries, Datamatics Global Services, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam, HMT, Ashapura Minechem, HFCL, Aurionpro Solutions, Hindustan Copper, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, B. L. Kashyap and Sons, Kitex Garments, Visagar Polytex, Atul Auto, Gulshan Polyols, RattanIndia Power, Goodluck India, Arman Financial Services, Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients, Dixon Technologies (India), India Tourism Development Corporation, JITF Infralogistics, KDDL, PNC Infratech, Apollo Micro Systems, Premier Explosives, HPL Electric & Power, Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds, Lux Industries, Steel Exchange India, Zota Health Care, Servotech Power Systems, M K Proteins, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Ganesh Benzoplast, Satia Industries, Titagarh Rail Systems, Confidence Petroleum India, Transindia Real Estate, Shivalik Rasayan, Abans Holdings, BCL Industries, Subex, Anupam Rasayan India, Bajaj Healthcare, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, RattanIndia Enterprises, Glenmark Life Sciences, Hardwyn India, Ethos, Stylam Industries.Record-date Dividend: SMS Pharmaceuticals, National Fertilisers, KNR Constructions, Jindal Poly Films, Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore, Finolex Cables, GTPL Hathway, Apollo Micro Systems, Hi-Tech Pipes, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, DP Abhushan, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Mrs. Bectors Food SpecialitiesRecord date AGM: Jindal Poly FilmsMoved into Short-Term ASM Framework: AGI Greenpac.BOE Keeps Rates Unchanged For First Time In Almost Two Years.Affle (India), Alok Industries, Aptech, Banco Products (India), Dynamatic Technologies, Everest Kanto Cylinder, Eureka Forbes, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Hariom Pipe Industries, HMA Agro Industries, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jindal Stainless, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives, KIOCL, Man Industries (India), Mankind Pharma, Monarch Networth Capital, NACL Industries, The New India Assurance Company, Optiemus Infracom, The Phoenix Mills, Praveg, PTC Industries, Route Mobile, Keystone Realtors, Sangam (India), S.P. Apparels, Sun TV Network, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Uttam Sugar Mills, Venky’s (India), Welspun Corp, Welspun Enterprises, Welspun India..SEBI Eases Borrowing Norms For Large Corporates .TVS Motor Co.: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 26Indiamart Intermesh: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 27.DLF: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 26.Alkem Laboratories: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 26.Reliance Industries: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 26Vedanta: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 26.Sanofi India: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 27.Cantabil Retail India: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 26.The Phoenix Mills: To meet analysts and investors on Sept. 28.SEBI Issues Warning To ICICI Securities On Merchant Banking Operations.Bajaj Healthcare: Promoter Sajankumar Rameshwarlal Baja bought 56,000 shares on Sept. 21.Som Distilleries & Breweries: Promoter Jagdish Kumar Arora bought 10,000 shares on Sept. 20.GATI: Promoter TCI Finance sold 11,000 shares on Sept. 18.ADF Foods: Promoter Krish Bhavesh Thakkar sold 12,003 shares between Sept. 18 and 20..No Reason For Canadian Pension Funds To Back Out From India: Official.IndusInd Bank: Promoter IndusInd revoked a pledge of 21.4 lakh shares on Sept. 20, and promoter IndusInd International Holdings created a pledge of 21.4 lakh shares on Sept. 20.Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 46.5 lakh shares on Sept. 15..India Cites 'Interference In Internal Affairs' To Seek Reduction In Canadian Diplomats.JM Financial: Aruna N Kampani sold 15 lakh shares (0.15%), while JM Financial and Investment Consultancy Services bought 15 lakh shares (0.15%) at Rs 85 apiece..SEBI Issues Warning To ICICI Securities On Merchant Banking Operations.Electronics Mart India: Pavan Kumar Bajaj sold 96.18 lakh shares (2.49%) at Rs 143.03 apiece, while Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 60.40 lakh shares (1.56%) at Rs 143 apiece.EMS: Aalidhra Textool Engineers bought 3 lakh shares (0.54%) at Rs 282.64 apiece, Sanatan Financial Advisory Services bought 3.10 lakh shares (0.55%) at Rs 278.89 apiece, and BOFA Securities Europe SA bought 2.88 lakh shares (0.51%) at Rs 283.79 apiece.Praveg: Asha Vishnubhai Patel sold 2.22 lakh shares (0.98%) at Rs 530.05 apiece..ICICI Lombard CEO Bhargav Dasgupta Resigns.Infosys: Nigeria's Guaranty Trust Bank has selected the IT major's Finacle Digital Banking Suite for its multi-country digital transformation programme.ICICI Bank: The private lender will buy a 9.99% stake in Quantum CorpHealth Private for Rs 4.99 crore by the end of October 2023, via cash consideration.Wipro: Jatin Pravinchandra Dalal to resign as CFO with effect from Nov. 30. The board has approved the appointment of Aparna Iyer as CFO with effect from Sept. 22.LIC: The state-run insurance giant has decreased its shareholding in OIL India from 11.73% to 9.69%. It has increased its shareholding in Gujarat Gas from 4.98% to 5.01%.JSW Steel: The company's U.S. unit, Periama Holding LLC, will sell Caretta Minerals for $24 million. The property, plant, and equipment will be sold to West Virginia Properties.Vedanta: The board has approved raising up to Rs 2,500 crore via NCDs in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis. It will issue up to 2.5 lakh NCDs with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each.UltraTech Cement, India Cements: UltraTech Cement will buy 73.75 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh from India Cement for Rs 70 crore.Yes Bank: Pankaj Sharma is appointed as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. He will lead the implementation of major organisational changes, including direct oversight of digital transformation initiatives.Glenmark Pharma: The drugmaker will sell a 75% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences for Rs 5,652 crore to Nirma at Rs 615 per share. After the stake sale, the company will own 7.84% of Glenmark Life Sciences.SJVN: The government will exercise its greenshoe option of 2.46% stake or 9.66 crore shares for the offer-for-sale on Sept. 22, given the oversubscription in the issue. This is in addition to the base issue size of 9.66 crore shares, or 2.46% stake. Accordingly, the total offer size will be up to 19.33 crore equity shares, representing 4.92% of the total paid-up equity.ICICI Lombard General Insurance: MD and CEO Bhargav Dasgupta has resigned and will officiate his responsibilities till his last working date. The company is in the process of filling the resultant vacancy.ICICI Securities: SEBI has issued an administrative warning with relation to merchant banking operations and initiated quasi-judicial proceedings against the company.Can Fin Homes: The company plans to consider raising up to Rs 4,000 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis on Sept. 27.IRB Infrastructure Developers: SPV Samakhiyali Tollway has achieved financial closure for the Rs 2,092-crore Samakhiyali Santalpur BOT Highway project. The consortium of lenders has extended debt support of Rs 1,446 crore for the project.CanFin Homes: Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Sept. 27, to discuss the issuance of non-convertible redeemable debentures worth Rs 4,000 crore on private placement basis.Pheonix Mills: The board has approved the acquisition of a balance of 5,000 equity shares, or a 50% stake, in Bartraya Mall Development Co. for an aggregate consideration of Rs 50,000 from Fabsin Trading and Agency, an existing shareholder of Bartraya.Tech Mahindra: The company approved merging Tech Mahindra Credit Solutions Inc. with its parent, Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc., a wholly owned material subsidiary of the company.Rail Vikas Nigam: The company has formed a joint venture with Tracks & Towers Infratech for the construction of the six-lane, greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Highway for Rs 1,271 crore.ideaForge: The company has received an order worth about Rs 58 crore to supply 400 surveillance copter with accessories to M/s. Strategic Marketing.HDFC Bank: The lender sells an aggregate stake of 2.22% of the share capital in Hindustan Oil Exploration Corp. for an all cash consideration of Rs 49.85 crore.Sunteck Realty: IFC and Sunteck Realty create a joint platform, investing up to Rs 750 crore, or $90 million, to expand green urban housing in Maharashtra. IFC's proposed investment is for up to Rs 330 crore, or $40 million, with the remainder to be brought in by Sunteck Realty.InterGlobe Aviation: Indigo and British Airways announce a new codeshare partnership..Glenmark Agrees To Sell 75% In Life Sciences Unit To Nirma For Rs 5,652 Crore.Signatureglobal India: The IPO has been subscribed to 1.61 times on its second day. The bids were led by non-institutional investors, who subscribed 3.06 times; retail investors, who subscribed 2.53 times; and institutional investors, who subscribed 0.62 times, or 62%.Sai Silks (Kalamandir): The IPO has been subscribed to 0.33 times, or 33%, on its second day. The bids were led by institutional investors, who subscribed 0.51 times, or 51%; non-institutional investors, who subscribed 27%; and retail investors, who subscribed 26%.Manoj Vaibhav Gems: The company will launch its initial public offering on Friday. The South Indian regional jewellery brand plans to raise up to Rs 270.20 crore via a fresh issue (Rs 210 crore) and offer for sale (Rs 60.20 crore). The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 204–215 per share. It has raised Rs 81 crore from anchor investors..Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Jewellers IPO: All You Need To Know.Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The shares will be listed on the stock exchanges on Friday. The issue price is Rs 164 apiece. The Rs 392-crore IPO was subscribed 12.57 times on its final day of offer. Bids were led by institutional investors (16.73 times), non-institutional investors (8.85 times) and retail investors (5.94 times).Samhi Hotels: The shares will be listed on the stock exchanges on Friday. The issue price is Rs 126 apiece. The Rs 1,370-crore IPO was subscribed 5.33 times on its final day of offer. Bids were led by institutional investors (8.82 times), non-institutional investors (1.22 times) and retail investors (1.11 times)..Wipro CFO Jatin Dalal Resigns, Senior VP Aparna Iyer To Replace Him.Equity markets in Asia fell after U.S. stocks suffered the biggest slump in six months, while the 10-year Treasury yield touched the highest level in 16 years, a sign investors expect higher U.S. interest rates to endure.Stocks in Japan, Australia, and South Korea fell, while shares in China also opened lower. The declines weighed on a region-wide equity gauge, which headed for its lowest closing in almost a month. U.S. futures were flat.The S&P 500 fell 1.6% on Thursday, the most since March, and all major U.S. equity benchmarks broke below their key 100-day moving averages.Brent crude prices were trading above $93 a barrel, and WTI crude was below the $90 mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 4.49%, and Bitcoin was below the $27,000 level.At 8:03 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India, was up 45 points, or 0.23%, at 19,707.India's benchmark stock indices declined for the third consecutive day on Thursday after the U.S. FOMC kept the interest rate unchanged but signalled the possibility of another rate hike in 2023.The sectoral indices for auto, banks, and non-banking financial companies fell the most.Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Thursday for the third consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,007.4 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers and bought equities worth Rs 1,158.1 crore.The Indian rupee closed flat at 83.09 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday..Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept. 22.India Bonds To Be Added To JPMorgan Emerging Market Index