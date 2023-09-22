Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Advance As RIL, HDFC Bank Lead; PSU Banks Advance

BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Advance As RIL, HDFC Bank Lead; PSU Banks Advance
Live updates on India's equity markets on Sept. 22.

22 Sep 2023, 9:44 AM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The BSE building (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
The BSE building (Source: Reuters)

Jio Financial Services Has 1.65 Crore Shares Change Hands

  • 1.65 crore shares changed hands in three large trades.

  • 0.26% equity changed hands at price range of Rs 228.20 to Rs 228.65 apiece.

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately.

Source: Bloomberg

Benchmark Bond Yields Cool Off On Proposed G-Sec Inclusion In JPMorgan EM Index