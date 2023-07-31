BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Maruti, GAIL, Piramal Enterprises, Adani Green In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Maruti, GAIL, Piramal Enterprises, Adani Green In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on July 31.

31 Jul 2023, 8:57 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE logo sits on display outside the exchange building in Mumbai, India. (Source: Vijay Sartape / BQ Prime)</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE logo sits on display outside the exchange building in Mumbai, India. (Source: Vijay Sartape / BQ Prime)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Power Mech Projects Bags Rs 30,438 Crore Mine Development Order

  • Bags Rs 30,438 crore mine development and operation order from Steel Authority of India.

  • Coking coal mine to be set up in Dhanbad over 2 years.

  • Duration of the contract is 28 years.

  • Contract to be executed through a Special Purpose Vehicle.

Source: Exchange filing

IPO Remains Long-Term Ambition: Walmart On Taking Flipkart Public

  • Confirms that Walmart has acquired additional shares of Flipkart from Tiger Global. It remains the majority shareholder. IPO remains long-term ambition, and it will come at the right time.

We value Tiger Global’s involvement and support over the last several years. We remain confident in the future of Flipkart and are even more positive about the opportunity in India today than when we first invested. We continue to be impressed with Flipkart’s progress and remain focused on building a healthy, sustainable and profitable business for the long term, ensuring Flipkart continues to grow in an emerging and dynamic market.
Walmart Spokesperson

Trade Talk: ACC Q1 Profit Doubles, Brokerages Raise Targets

Power-Related Stocks Seeing High Investor Interest: Trade Setup

Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 101.8

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.98%

  • Brent crude down 0.36% at $84.68 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.21% at $80.41 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty down 2 points or 0.01% at 19,788 as of 8:15 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.51% at $29,420.14

