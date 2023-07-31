ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Maruti, GAIL, Piramal Enterprises, Adani Green In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on July 31.
Power Mech Projects Bags Rs 30,438 Crore Mine Development Order
Bags Rs 30,438 crore mine development and operation order from Steel Authority of India.
Coking coal mine to be set up in Dhanbad over 2 years.
Duration of the contract is 28 years.
Contract to be executed through a Special Purpose Vehicle.
Source: Exchange filing
IPO Remains Long-Term Ambition: Walmart On Taking Flipkart Public
Confirms that Walmart has acquired additional shares of Flipkart from Tiger Global. It remains the majority shareholder. IPO remains long-term ambition, and it will come at the right time.
We value Tiger Global’s involvement and support over the last several years. We remain confident in the future of Flipkart and are even more positive about the opportunity in India today than when we first invested. We continue to be impressed with Flipkart’s progress and remain focused on building a healthy, sustainable and profitable business for the long term, ensuring Flipkart continues to grow in an emerging and dynamic market.Walmart Spokesperson
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 101.8
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 3.98%
Brent crude down 0.36% at $84.68 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.21% at $80.41 per barrel
GIFT Nifty down 2 points or 0.01% at 19,788 as of 8:15 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.51% at $29,420.14
