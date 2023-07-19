Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Highs As Infosys, IndusInd Bank Lead

Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd. hit an over three-month high after its June quarter profit beat analyst estimates.

Profit jumped to Rs 2,124.5 crore, as compared to the consensus of the analyst estimates at Rs 2,056 crore, pooled by Bloomberg.

IndusInd Bank Q1FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)

Net Profit: Rs 2124.5 crore vs. Rs 1631 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,056 crore.)

NII: Rs 4876 crore vs. Rs 4125.26 crore.

GNPA: 1.94% vs. 1.98% (QoQ)

NNPA: 0.58% vs. 0.59% (QoQ)

The scrip rose 3.82% to Rs 1,443.4 apiece, the most in 42 months or 3.5 years since Jan. 16, 2020.

The scrip has risen 17.15% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume stood at 17 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73, implying that the stock maybe overbought.

Of the 49 analysts tracking the company, 42 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 8.4%.