Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower As ITC, Infosys, TCS Drag; Ramkrishna Forgings At Record High

Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. jumped to a record high as it collaborated with the European Original Equipment Manufacturing sector for a contract worth €16 million or Rs 145 crore.

Supplier of rolled, forged, and machined products, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. secured the long-term agreement which spans over a duration of four years, solidifying its position in the European Original Equipment Manufacturer sector.

The company has been delivering front axle components to the OEM since the last five years. The new order entails the production and delivery of differential components as well.

The whole time director and chief financial officer of the compnay, Lalit Kumar Khetan said, "We are delighted to have been awarded this significant contract, which not only attests to the quality of our products but also demonstrates the trust that OEMs place in our capabilities."

"We look forward to further fortifying our presence in the European market.," he added.