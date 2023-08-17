Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drift Lower As ITC, Infosys, TCS Drag; Ramkrishna Forgings At Record High
Live updates on India's equity markets on Aug. 17.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Ramkrishna Forgings Hits Record High On Bagging €16 Million Worth OEM Order In Europe
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. jumped to a record high as it collaborated with the European Original Equipment Manufacturing sector for a contract worth €16 million or Rs 145 crore.
Supplier of rolled, forged, and machined products, Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. secured the long-term agreement which spans over a duration of four years, solidifying its position in the European Original Equipment Manufacturer sector.
The company has been delivering front axle components to the OEM since the last five years. The new order entails the production and delivery of differential components as well.
The whole time director and chief financial officer of the compnay, Lalit Kumar Khetan said, "We are delighted to have been awarded this significant contract, which not only attests to the quality of our products but also demonstrates the trust that OEMs place in our capabilities."
"We look forward to further fortifying our presence in the European market.," he added.
Shares of Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd. rose 3.10% to Rs 613.9 apiece as of 10:10 a.m., as compared to a 0.35% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock advanced 3.78% intra-day to hit a record high at Rs 617.95 apiece.
It has risen 133.3% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 1.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 75, implies that the stock maybe overbought.
Of the 10 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a buy rating, one recommends a hold and one suggests a sell on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 5.1%.
Adani Power Jumps 3% As Most Adani Stocks Advance After GQG Acquires Additional Stake
Shares of Adani Group company stocks advanced led by the moves in Adani Power Ltd. as GQG Partners and its associates have acquired stake worth Rs 8,700 crore (about $1.1 billion) in the company.
The stake was purchased from the promoters in the biggest single buyer-single seller trade in India’s stock markets.
Most Adani group company stocks advanced except Adani Green Energy Ltd., which fell by 0.26%. Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd. also advanced over 1% in early trade.
The market cap of all the listed Adani group companies rose by Rs 7,717 crore early Thursday to Rs 10.45 lakh crore.
Promoter entities of Adani Power Ltd., namely, Worldwide Emerging Market Holding Ltd. and Afro Asia Trade and Investments Ltd. sold a combined 31.2 crore shares, or 8.1% stake, for Rs 8,707.5 crore in two separate bulk deals, according to BSE data on Wednesday.
GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund bought 15.20 crore shares, or 3.94% stake, in two bulk deals at Rs 279.15 apiece from the Adani family for Rs 4,243.1 crore, according to data on the exchanges.
The remaining stake worth more than Rs 4,460 crore was also acquired by GQG and its associates, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Shares of Adani Power Ltd. rose 2.18% to Rs 286 apiece, compared to a 0.34% decline in the NSE Nifty 50. The stock advanced 3% intra-day to Rs 288.3 apiece, the most since Aug. 10, 2023.
It has fallen 4.14% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 5.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 64.6.
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader market indices outperformed larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.34%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.42% higher.
Three out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while 16 advanced. The S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Good fell the most, whereas, S&P BSE Consumer Durables advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,545 stocks rose, 608 declined, while 114 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Source: BSE
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened marginally lower on Thursday after advancing for the second session this week on Wednesday.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 36 points, or 0.05%, at 65,503.85, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 15 points, or 0.07%, lower at 19,450.55.
Stocks and bonds fell across the region as investors digested further signs of weakness in China and the prospect of higher interest rates from the Federal Reserve. Early declines for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index placed the benchmark on track to enter a bear market from a recent peak in January.
Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged lower, compounding Wednesday losses for the underlying benchmarks. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.8% Wednesday while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.1%, with heavyweights Meta Platforms Inc, Amazon.com Inc. and Tesla Inc, down more than 1.5%. U.S. futures were little changed in early Asian trading.