Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Adani, Maruti, Nestle, Vedanta In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 4.
Bajaj Finance Q2FY24 Update
Assets under management rose 33% YoY to Rs 2.9 lakh crore
Deposit book up 39% YoY to Rs 54,800 crore
Customer base up 21% from a year ago to 7.65 crore
Source: Exchange filing
Asian Markets Trade Lower
All You Need To Know Before Market Open: Trade Setup
IDFC First Bank's Board Approves Raising Rs 3,000 Crore Via QIP
IDFC First Bank launches QIP on October 3, 2023 at base price of Rs 94.95 per share according to the formula prescribed by SEBI.
Base price according to pricing formula prescribed by SEBI at Rs 94.95 per share.
Bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.
Source: Exchange Filing
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 107.1
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.83%
Brent crude down 0.15% at $90.78 per barrel
Nymex crude down 0.06% at $89.18 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was down 15 points or 0.08% at 19,435.5 as of 8:05 a.m.
Bitcoin up 0.12% at $27,429.55
Asia Stocks To Follow U.S. Slide As Fear Gauge Rises: Markets Wrap
Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Adani, Maruti, Hero Moto, Nestle, Vedanta In Focus
GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Opening For Benchmarks
