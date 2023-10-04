BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Adani, Maruti, Nestle, Vedanta In Focus
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Adani, Maruti, Nestle, Vedanta In Focus

Live updates on India's equity markets on Oct. 4.

04 Oct 2023, 8:33 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The BSE building (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
The BSE building (Source: Reuters)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Bajaj Finance Q2FY24 Update

  • Assets under management rose 33% YoY to Rs 2.9 lakh crore

  • Deposit book up 39% YoY to Rs 54,800 crore

  • Customer base up 21% from a year ago to 7.65 crore

Source: Exchange filing

Asian Markets Trade Lower

Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Open; Adani, Maruti, Nestle, Vedanta In Focus

All You Need To Know Before Market Open: Trade Setup

video
IDFC First Bank's Board Approves Raising Rs 3,000 Crore Via QIP

  • IDFC First Bank launches QIP on October 3, 2023 at base price of Rs 94.95 per share according to the formula prescribed by SEBI.

  • Base price according to pricing formula prescribed by SEBI at Rs 94.95 per share.

  • Bank may at its discretion offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.

Source: Exchange Filing


Global Cues

  • U.S. Dollar Index at 107.1

  • U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.83%

  • Brent crude down 0.15% at $90.78 per barrel

  • Nymex crude down 0.06% at $89.18 per barrel

  • GIFT Nifty was down 15 points or 0.08% at 19,435.5 as of 8:05 a.m.

  • Bitcoin up 0.12% at $27,429.55

