Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drop In Pre-Open; Hero Moto, Zee, Titan, Adani Wilmar, Thermax In Focus
Live updates on India's equity markets on Aug. 2.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower: Opening Bell
Ipca Laboratories Acquires Controlling Stake In Unichem Laboratories Post Recent CCI Approval
Adani Ports Records 7% YoY Cargo Volume Growth In July 2023
Sensex, Nifty Drop In Pre-Market Trades
Hero MotoCorp Says Price Hike To Apply Across All Harley-Davidson X440
- Oldest First
Sensex, Nifty Open Lower: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened lower on Wednesday after closing lower with little change on Tuesday.
Asian markets fell as Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the U.S. sovereign rating spurred demand for safety. Japanese stocks led declines in the region as a stronger yen dented the outlook for corporate profit. South Korean and Australian stocks also fell, while equities in Hong Kong and mainland China wavered.
Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, after the S&P 500 finished Tuesday with a small loss as the rally that drove the stock market up almost 30% from its October lows took a breather.
The move by Fitch to downgrade the US to AA+ from AAA comes after major political battles over the nation’s borrowing and repeated standoffs over raising the debt limit.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 404 points or 0.61% at 66,055.23 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 78 points or 0.40% lower at 19,655.40.
Ipca Laboratories Acquires Controlling Stake In Unichem Laboratories Post Recent CCI Approval
Ipca acquired 33.4% equity shares of Unichem in large trade today.
It had recently received approval to one-third of Unichem's overall shareholding for a cash consideration of Rs 1,034.06 crore.
Ipca will make necessary open offer to public shareholders for 26% stake in Unichem as per SEBI regulations.
Both companies are in the pharmaceutical business.
Adani Ports Records 7% YoY Cargo Volume Growth In July 2023
Handled 34 MMT cargo at its ports from July to August.
Container cargo volumes rose 23%, liquids and gas rose 27%.
Clocked about 1.78 lakh TEU of rail volumes YTD, a growth of 20% year-on-year.
Source: Exchange filing
Sensex, Nifty Drop In Pre-Market Trades
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 404 points or 0.61% at 66,055.23 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 78 points or 0.40% lower at 19,655.40.
Source: Bloomberg
Hero MotoCorp Says Price Hike To Apply Across All Harley-Davidson X440
Harley-Davidson X440 to now start from Rs 2,39,500 onwards (Ex-showroom, Delhi).
Price hike of Rs 10,500 to apply to all the variants.
Harley-Davidson X440 to be available at current price of Rs 2,29,000 till Aug. 3, 2023.
Source: Exchange Filing