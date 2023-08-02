Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Drop In Pre-Open; Hero Moto, Zee, Titan, Adani Wilmar, Thermax In Focus

India's benchmark stock indices opened lower on Wednesday after closing lower with little change on Tuesday.

Asian markets fell as Fitch Ratings’ downgrade of the U.S. sovereign rating spurred demand for safety. Japanese stocks led declines in the region as a stronger yen dented the outlook for corporate profit. South Korean and Australian stocks also fell, while equities in Hong Kong and mainland China wavered.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were down 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively, after the S&P 500 finished Tuesday with a small loss as the rally that drove the stock market up almost 30% from its October lows took a breather.

The move by Fitch to downgrade the US to AA+ from AAA comes after major political battles over the nation’s borrowing and repeated standoffs over raising the debt limit.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was down 404 points or 0.61% at 66,055.23 while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was 78 points or 0.40% lower at 19,655.40.