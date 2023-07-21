Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals A Cautious Start; Infosys, HUL, L&T, Utkarsh SFB In Focus

Asian markets are poised for a cautious open as U.S. equities and Treasuries fell after disappointing tech earnings and fresh signs of labor-market resiliency that could support another hike in interest rates this year.

Equity futures for Japan and Hong Kong posted small losses, while contracts for Australia and the U.S. were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 scored its biggest drop in nearly five months, as Netflix Inc. fell on a disappointing revenue forecast and Tesla Inc. declined after profitability shrank in the second quarter, Bloomberg reported

Meanwhile, an unexpected pullback in weekly initial jobless claims prompted traders to price in higher odds of a quarter- point rate hike beyond the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week.

The S&P 500 also declined 0.68% amid an unexpected fall in weekly initial jobless claims. Meanwhile, oil rose and gold futures fell.

Brent crude was below $80 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate was around the $75-mark. The yield on the 10-year U.S. bond was trading at 3.85%, whereas Bitcoin was below $30,000 level.

At 7:41 a.m., the GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50 Index’s performance in India was trading up 0.08% at 19,874.

Back home, benchmark stock indices advanced for the sixth day to end a record close on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index closed 21 points away from the 20,000 mark, whereas the Sensex rose above the 67,600 level.

The local currency strengthened 10 paise to close at Rs 81.99 against the U.S dollar on Thursday.

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net buyers for the sixth day in a row on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors bought stocks worth Rs 3,370.9 crore, and domestic institutional investors remained net sellers and offloaded stocks worth Rs 193 crore.