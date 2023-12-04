BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Hit Fresh All-Time Highs Led By HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Hit Fresh All-Time Highs Led By HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL

Catch the latest updates on the Indian stock market here

04 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Tata Technologies Shares Fall Over 5%

Shares of Tata Technologies fell for the second consecutive session today after surging over up to 180% over the issue price on the first day of trading on Thursday.

Bharat Electronics Has 15.6 Lakh Shares Change Hands

  • 15.6 lakh shares changed hands in a large trade

  • 0.02% equity changed hands at Rs 152.90 apiece

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately

Source: Bloomberg


CAMS Has 92.8 Lakh Shares Change Hands In Pre-Market

  • 92.8 lakh shares or 19% equity changed hands in a pre-market large trade

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately

  • Great Terrain Investment Ltd., affiliate of Warburg Pincus owns over 19%, and could be the potential seller

Source: Bloomberg

All Adani Group Stocks Advance


Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Lifetime Highs At Open: Opening Bell

Benchmark indices opened at their fresh lifetime highs today, continuing their gaining streak in the fifth consecutive session, as the sentiment was uplifted by BJP winning three out of four states in recent Assembly elections.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 954.15 points, or 1.41%, at 68,435 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 334.05 points or 1.65% higher at 20,601.95.

"We further expect markets to cement gains  and won’t we surprised to see markets closer to the 22,000 levels before the general elections in 2024, said Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research, StoxBox.

"The image of the BJP as a pro-reformist and the performance of the economy on various fronts, especially during the COVID period and gloomy global economic situation, have provided market participants confidence that a dual-aided right-wing government is beneficial in the longer term," he added.

All sectoral indices gained. Nifty Energy rose the most by more than 2%, followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank, which rose over 1.7% each. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Media rose the least.

Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd., contributed the most to the gains whereas those of Britannia Industries Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd., limited the gains.

The broader markets also rose. The S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.94%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.89% higher. All twenty sectors compiled by BSE advanced.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,385 stocks rose, 694 declined, and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.











