Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Hit Fresh All-Time Highs Led By HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, RIL

"We further expect markets to cement gains and won’t we surprised to see markets closer to the 22,000 levels before the general elections in 2024, said Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research, StoxBox.

"The image of the BJP as a pro-reformist and the performance of the economy on various fronts, especially during the COVID period and gloomy global economic situation, have provided market participants confidence that a dual-aided right-wing government is beneficial in the longer term," he added.