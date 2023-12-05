Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open At Fresh Highs As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Gain

Benchmark indices in India saw another day of gains on Tuesday as they hit their fresh lifetime highs again.

The rally was led by banking stocks, with the Nifty Bank also hitting a fresh high in the second consecutive session.

At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 303.41 points, or 0.44%, at 69,168.53 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 122.10 points or 0.59% higher at 20,808.90.