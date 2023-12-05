Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open At Fresh Highs As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Gain
Find the latest news on Indian stock markets here
- Oldest First
Sensex, Nifty Open At Fresh Highs As HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank Gain
Benchmark indices in India saw another day of gains on Tuesday as they hit their fresh lifetime highs again.
The rally was led by banking stocks, with the Nifty Bank also hitting a fresh high in the second consecutive session.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 303.41 points, or 0.44%, at 69,168.53 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 122.10 points or 0.59% higher at 20,808.90.
Shares of HDFC Bank Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. gained the most while Infosys Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. capped the upside.
All sectoral indices rose except Nifty IT, which fell 0.7%. Nifty Bank rose the most by 0.78% followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty Energy.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,064 stocks rose, 873 declined, and 115 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Sensex, Nifty At Fresh Highs In Pre-Open
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 303.41 points, or 0.44%, at 69,168.53 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 122.10 points or 0.59% higher at 20,808.90.
Asian Markets Trade Lower
Global Cues
U.S. Dollar Index at 103.59
U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.25%
Brent crude up 0.19% at $78.18 per barrel
Nymex crude up 0.26% at $73.23 per barrel
GIFT Nifty was down 0.21%, or 44 points, at 20,816.50 as of 8:13 a.m.
Bitcoin was down 0.80% at 41,698.27
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: Alkali Metal, Inox Wind Energy.
Price band revised from 20% to 5%: Borosil.
Price band revised from 20% to 10%: Munjal Auto Industries.
Move into short-term ASM framework: Man Infraconstruction, Wonderla Holidays.