Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As JSW Steel, TCS, L&T, Tata Motors Lead: Mid-Day Market Update
At 12:23 p.m., the Sensex rose 250 points, or 0.42%, to 60,082.92, while the Nifty 50 gained 83 points, or 0.47%, to 17,681.75.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Monday, led by gains in JSW Steel Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd, even as major global markets remain shut for Easter.
The Sensex crossed the 60,000 mark, while the Nifty 50 surged above the 17,600 level for the first time in over a month since March 9.
Asian markets erased gains and the U.S. equity futures fell in holiday-thinned trading as investors assessed the Federal Reserve’s policy path following Friday’s U.S. jobs data. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index declined 0.3%. A number of markets, including Hong Kong and Australia, remain shut for the Easter holiday, and trading volumes are expected to be light with markets closed in Europe too.
The next major data point for the Fed is a report on consumer prices, due April 12. Fed officials will deliver their next rate decision on May 3.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corp. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were among the top gainers among the Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were the laggards among the index.
All Adani Group company stocks gained in trade, with Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani Total Gas Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. rising the most.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.41% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gainig 0.17% through midday trade on Monday.
Seventen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods, S&P BSE Financial Services, and S&P BSE Information Technology declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,946 stocks rose 1,467 declined, and 162 remained unchanged on the BSE.