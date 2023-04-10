Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains As JSW Steel, TCS, L&T, Tata Motors Lead: Mid-Day Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Monday, led by gains in JSW Steel Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Larsen and Toubro Ltd. and Tata Motors Ltd, even as major global markets remain shut for Easter.

The Sensex crossed the 60,000 mark, while the Nifty 50 surged above the 17,600 level for the first time in over a month since March 9.

Asian markets erased gains and the U.S. equity futures fell in holiday-thinned trading as investors assessed the Federal Reserve’s policy path following Friday’s U.S. jobs data. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific equity index declined 0.3%. A number of markets, including Hong Kong and Australia, remain shut for the Easter holiday, and trading volumes are expected to be light with markets closed in Europe too.

The next major data point for the Fed is a report on consumer prices, due April 12. Fed officials will deliver their next rate decision on May 3.

At 12:23 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 250 points, or 0.42%, to 60,082.92, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 83 points, or 0.47%, to 17,681.75.