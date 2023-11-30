BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Fall As HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank Drag; Pharma Stocks Rise
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Fall As HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank Drag; Pharma Stocks Rise

Catch live updates on stock markets here

30 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A bronze bull statue stands at the entrance to the BSE in Mumbai with new logo. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
A bronze bull statue stands at the entrance to the BSE in Mumbai with new logo. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Tata Technologies Equilibrium Price at Rs 1200

  • Indicative Equilibrium Price as per NSE at Rs 1200

  • IEP at 140% premium of upper price band of Rs 500

Source: NSE

Gandhar Oil Refinery Equilibrium Price at Rs 298

  • IEP at 76% premium of upper price band of Rs 169

Source: NSE

FedBank Financial Services Equilibrium Price at Rs 138

  • IEP at 1.43% discount of issue price of Rs 140

Source: NSE

ADVERTISEMENT

IREDA Has 2.83 Crore Shares Change Hands

  • 2.83 Crore shares change hands in multiple large trades

  • Buyers and sellers not known immediately

Source: Bloomberg


Nifty Pharma Leads; Nifty Metal Drags

  • Nifty Auto hits life high as most auto companies rise.

  • Nifty PSE hits life high at 6717.6

  • Nifty Pharma top gainer up 0.67%

  • Nifty oil and gas down 0.02%

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Fall As HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank Drag; Pharma Stocks Rise
ADVERTISEMENT

Top Movers On The Nifty 50 Index


Stocks In Focus: Hero MotoCorp, Metro Brands, PCBL

  • Hero MotoCorp shares hit over 6 year high of Rs 3,884.50, up 3%

  • Metro brands up 4.97% on foot locker deal

  • PCBL at two days winning streak up 2.46%; hits life high at Rs 278 due to announcement of JV

  • Tata Motors at life high at Rs 717.25

  • Bajaj Auto hits life high at Rs 6,100

  • Alembic Pharmaceuticals top Nifty 500 gainer, up 12.79%



















Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT