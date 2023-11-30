ADVERTISEMENT
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Fall As HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank Drag; Pharma Stocks Rise
Tata Technologies Equilibrium Price at Rs 1200
Indicative Equilibrium Price as per NSE at Rs 1200
IEP at 140% premium of upper price band of Rs 500
Source: NSE
Gandhar Oil Refinery Equilibrium Price at Rs 298
IEP at 76% premium of upper price band of Rs 169
Source: NSE
FedBank Financial Services Equilibrium Price at Rs 138
IEP at 1.43% discount of issue price of Rs 140
Source: NSE
IREDA Has 2.83 Crore Shares Change Hands
2.83 Crore shares change hands in multiple large trades
Buyers and sellers not known immediately
Source: Bloomberg
Stocks In Focus: Hero MotoCorp, Metro Brands, PCBL
Hero MotoCorp shares hit over 6 year high of Rs 3,884.50, up 3%
Metro brands up 4.97% on foot locker deal
PCBL at two days winning streak up 2.46%; hits life high at Rs 278 due to announcement of JV
Tata Motors at life high at Rs 717.25
Bajaj Auto hits life high at Rs 6,100
Alembic Pharmaceuticals top Nifty 500 gainer, up 12.79%
Bandhan Bank Has 35.8 Lakh Shares Change Hands
Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Higher; HDFC, L&T, Hero Motors Lead Gains
Sensex, Nifty Log Slim Gains In Pre-Open Trade
Yield On The 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
Rupee Strengthens Against The U.S. Dollar
Modi Naturals Gets Rs 230 Crore Order
IT Department Conducts Searches At RR Kabel's Premises
HDFC Mutual Fund Reduces Stake In Bharat Dynamics
BW VLGC To Buy 8.50% Stake In Confidence Petroleum
Tata Chemicals Cuts Soda Ash Light Prices
Asian Markets Trade Lower
Global Cues
F&O Cues
Block Deals
New Listings
Stocks To Watch
GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Opening For Benchmarks
