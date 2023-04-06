Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains After MPC's Surprise Pause; IndusInd, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Lead: Mid-Day Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains in afternoon Thursday trade after the Monetary Policy Committee kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged.

The headline indices were trading at their highest levels since March 9, with the NSE Nifty 50 trading above 17,600 while the S&P BSE Sensex inched closer to 60,000.

On the global front, U.S. equity futures fell while the Asian markets rallied against the backdrop of weaker-than-expected economic data that supported forecasts for recession. Contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 were a little changed. Benchmarks declined in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia on Thursday.

At 12:08 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 144 points, or 0.34%, to 59,833.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 45 points, or 0.26%, to 17,602.45.