BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty Extend Gains After MPC's Surprise Pause; IndusInd, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Lead: Mid-Day Wrap
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty Extend Gains After MPC's Surprise Pause; IndusInd, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Lead: Mid-Day Wrap

As of 12:08 p.m., Sensex gained 144 points, or 0.34%, to 59,833.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 45 points, or 0.26%, at 17,602.45.

06 Apr 2023, 12:57 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange Building. (Source: Reuters)</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange Building. (Source: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains in afternoon Thursday trade after the Monetary Policy Committee kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged.

The headline indices were trading at their highest levels since March 9, with the NSE Nifty 50 trading above 17,600 while the S&P BSE Sensex inched closer to 60,000.

On the global front, U.S. equity futures fell while the Asian markets rallied against the backdrop of weaker-than-expected economic data that supported forecasts for recession. Contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 were a little changed. Benchmarks declined in China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia on Thursday.

At 12:08 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 144 points, or 0.34%, to 59,833.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 45 points, or 0.26%, to 17,602.45.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise After RBI's Rate Pause Amid Inflation Concerns

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise After RBI's Rate Pause Amid Inflation Concerns
Read More

IndusInd Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., State Bank of India, and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.

Whereas, Axis Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. were the laggards among the index constituents.

ALSO READ

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: Surprise Rate Pause, But War Against Inflation To Continue

Opinion
RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: Surprise Rate Pause, But War Against Inflation To Continue
Read More

All the Adani Group company stocks recovered in trade, with Adani Transmission Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Adani total Gas Ltd. and Adani Enterprises Ltd. rising the most.

ALSO READ

IRB InvIT Listing Makes For Efficient Equity Distribution Among Projects, Says Mhaiskar

Opinion
IRB InvIT Listing Makes For Efficient Equity Distribution Among Projects, Says Mhaiskar
Read More

The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.49% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.51% by midday trade on Thursday.

Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods, S&P BSE Information Technology, S&P BSE Metal and S&P BSE Teck declined.

The market's breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,250 stocks rose 1,043 declined, and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.

ALSO READ

Gold Holds Steady Above $2,000 as US Shows Signs of Slowdown

Opinion
Gold Holds Steady Above $2,000 as US Shows Signs of Slowdown
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh 
Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT