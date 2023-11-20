Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Off To A Tepid Start As Axis, Bajaj Finance Drag; Midcap Index Hits New High

The broader markets outperformed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.32%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.51% higher.

Fourteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while six sectors declined. S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Healthcare rose the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,913 stocks rose, 878 declined, while 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.