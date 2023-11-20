Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Off To A Tepid Start As Axis, Bajaj Finance Drag; Midcap Index Hits New High
Live updates on India's equity markets on Nov. 20.
Jubilant FoodWorks CFO Ashish Goenka Resigns W.E.F. Dec. 15: Exchange Filing
Broader Markets Outperform
The broader markets outperformed; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was up 0.32%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.51% higher.
Fourteen out of 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while six sectors declined. S&P BSE Realty and S&P BSE Healthcare rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,913 stocks rose, 878 declined, while 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Nifty Realty, I.T. Lead, FMCG Drags
Nifty Small cap 150 up 0.46%, hits fresh high at 13023.70
Nifty Smallcap 150 led by ITI
Nifty Midcap 150 up 0.27%, hits fresh high at 15601.75
Nifty Midcap 150 led by Vodafone Idea
Nifty Next 50 up 0.04%, hits life high at 46870.75
Nifty Realty top gainer, up 0.88%
Nifty Realty gains led by Oberoi Realty, Macrotech Developers
Nifty Financial services top loser, downn 0.13%
Nifty Financial top laggards: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Axis Bank
Nifty PSE hits fresh high of 6511
Nifty PSE up 0.47% led by NMDC, Steel Authority of India
Nifty Pharma hits fresh high at 15821.25
Nifty Pharma up 0.58% led by Aurobindo Pharma, Divis Laboratories
Sensex, Nifty Open Marginally Lower: Opening Bell
India's benchmark stock indices opened marginally lower on Monday, after declining in trade on Friday.
At pre-open, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 5 points, or 0.01%, at 65,789.56 while the NSE Nifty 50 was 0.65 point or 0% lower at 19,731.15.
"Below the level of 19,500, it could fall to 19,400 or 19,300 levels. Above 19,875, it would move towards 20,225 with a major hurdle at 20,050," said Shrikant Chouhan, head equity research, Kotak Securities Ltd.
"On the higher side crossover of 19,850 levels will give a sharp up move in broader markets while on the downside support is placed at 19,550-19,600 levels," said Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd.
Asian stocks were mixed after U.S. shares advanced, fueled by the waning bet that the Federal Reserve would end its hiking cycle.
Australian stocks rose and Japanese shares declined after hitting a 33-year high, while Hong Kong shares gained and mainland shares fell.
On Friday, the S&P 500 inched above 4,500 to notch its third straight week of gains—the longest run since July.