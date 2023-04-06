BQPrimeMarketsAngel One Shares Gain As Client Base Grows 50% Annually In Q4
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Angel One Shares Gain As Client Base Grows 50% Annually In Q4

Shares of Angel One Ltd. rose the most in two weeks as the company's client base logged a growth of nearly 50% in Q4FY23.

06 Apr 2023, 11:51 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image (Source: Rawpixel.com, Freepik.com)</p></div>
Representative image (Source: Rawpixel.com, Freepik.com)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Angel One Ltd. rose the most in two weeks as the company's client base logged a growth of nearly 50% in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-2023.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise After RBI's Rate Pause Amid Inflation Concerns

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Rise After RBI's Rate Pause Amid Inflation Concerns
Read More

Angel One's client base grew 3.3% on a monthly basis to nearly 137.8 lakh customers in March, as compared to 133 lakh customers in February. On an annual basis, the client base grew 49.5% in the fourth quarter from 92.1 lakh customers in the same period of the previous financial year 2021-2022.

On the other hand, the client funding book dropped by 3.8% to Rs 125 crore, as compared to nearly Rs 130 crore in February. Also, it fell 17.5% to 131.4 crore in Q4FY23 as compared to 159.3 crore in the same period of FY22.

The number of orders logged in the month of March grew 11.7% to 9.32 crore in March as compared to 8.35 crore in February. On an annual basis, it advanced 24.6% to 26.27 crore orders in Q4 FY23 from 21.08 crore orders in the same quarter of FY22.

Additionally, on a monthly basis in March, the company's average daily turnover rose 18.5% month-on-month to Rs 20.83 lakh crore. Retail turnover of the market share rose 120 basis points to 23.8% from 22.6% in the previous month.

ALSO READ

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Ready To Act When Needed

Opinion
RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: MPC Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged, Ready To Act When Needed
Read More

Shares of Angel One Ltd. rose 1.68% to Rs 1,188 apiece, as of 11:29 a.m. in trade on Thursday, compared to the 0.27% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 Index.

The stock gained as much as 3.91% intraday, the most in two weeks since March 23, 2023.

Total traded volume stood at 1.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 59.3.

Out of the eight analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 42.5% over the next 12 months.

Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing

ALSO READ

Amazon Signs Pact To Promote Indian State Content

Opinion
Amazon Signs Pact To Promote Indian State Content
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh 
Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT