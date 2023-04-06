Angel One Shares Gain As Client Base Grows 50% Annually In Q4

Angel One's client base grew 3.3% on a monthly basis to nearly 137.8 lakh customers in March, as compared to 133 lakh customers in February. On an annual basis, the client base grew 49.5% in the fourth quarter from 92.1 lakh customers in the same period of the previous financial year 2021-2022.

On the other hand, the client funding book dropped by 3.8% to Rs 125 crore, as compared to nearly Rs 130 crore in February. Also, it fell 17.5% to 131.4 crore in Q4FY23 as compared to 159.3 crore in the same period of FY22.

The number of orders logged in the month of March grew 11.7% to 9.32 crore in March as compared to 8.35 crore in February. On an annual basis, it advanced 24.6% to 26.27 crore orders in Q4 FY23 from 21.08 crore orders in the same quarter of FY22.

Additionally, on a monthly basis in March, the company's average daily turnover rose 18.5% month-on-month to Rs 20.83 lakh crore. Retail turnover of the market share rose 120 basis points to 23.8% from 22.6% in the previous month.