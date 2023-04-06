TTK Healthcare Shares Hit 52-Week High As Board To Mull Delisting On April 20

Shares of TTK Healthcare Ltd. hit a 52-week high as the company said its board is considering delisting the stocks from the exchanges.

The board of directors will review the delisting proposal for TTK Healthcare to acquire all equity shares held by the public shareholders on April 20. The due diligence report of the company secretary will be reviewed, and the board shall appoint a peer review company secretary, as per SEBI's delisting regulations.

The trading window has been closed since April 1 to prevent insider trading and will stay closed for 48 hours after the board meeting or the Q4 FY23 financial results, whichever is later.