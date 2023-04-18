Stock Market Keeps Going Up, But Skeptics Hold Tight to the Bear Case

Chris Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo & Co., agrees that it’s not prudent to wait. He and his team expect a 10% correction in the next three to six months now that the S&P 500 is trading near their 4,200 target. If one were to assume that the Federal Reserve tightening cycle ended in March — which is still a coin toss, he says — then the relief rally is already reflected in stocks. But the tightening cycle may not be over and margin compression is “expected to outweigh a Fed pivot,” he wrote in a note.