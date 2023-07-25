Stock Market Is In An 'Albatross Gliding' Rally, Says Motilal Oswal
Markets will be expensive around Rs 27,000 levels, with 18,000 being the new floor, says Ashish Shanker of Motilal Oswal.
As markets soar to all-time highs, drawing attention from investors worldwide, Motilal Oswal termed it as an 'Albatross Gliding' phenomenon.
Like the seabird that can fly hundreds of miles without tiring, the equity market rally will last, the brokerage said in its Alpha Strategist report.
The influx of foreign investments also reinforces positive market sentiment, Ashish Shanker, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal, told BQ Prime, citing strong earnings and healthy fundamentals.
While market corrections are normal, equities remain excellent long-term investments, said Nitin Shanbhag, senior vice president and head of investment products at Motilal Oswal Private Wealth. Downturns present buying opportunities, provided they are based on quality-oriented strategies, he said.
Shanker said 18,000 has become the new floor for the market, with a possible floor at a maximum of 10% below current levels. He expects the market to be expensive near 27,000 levels.
But he cautioned about reluctance from ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices, which are keeping some cash on the sidelines.
Rise Of Private Capex
The surge in private capex contradicts the notion that such spending declines during global instability. Shanbhag attributed the increase primarily to the production-linked incentives, particularly in the electronic and auto sectors.
The current capex cycle differs from that of 2003-2007 with inflows coming into real estate where a turnaround has been observed in the last year and a half as unsold inventory fell, he said.
Market Valuation Through A New Lens
According to Shanbhag, although the price-to-earnings ratio drives valuation, it is not the sole metric to consider. Instead, they employ a new ratio—enterprise value to cash flow from operations—in their recent note.
This ratio has remained consistent since the previous peak in August-September 2021, despite the Nifty's 6-7% upward movement during that period, he said.
In a universe of 500 companies (excluding financials), cash flow from operations has kept pace with the index movement, even as the cost of capital has risen by 90-100 basis points.
This suggests that companies have become more efficient, and the fundamental reason behind the market's performance is improved earnings, he said. Also, the cost of capital is expected to trend lower in the coming months, making the ratio even more favourable.