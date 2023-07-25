Stock Market Is In An 'Albatross Gliding' Rally, Says Motilal Oswal

As markets soar to all-time highs, drawing attention from investors worldwide, Motilal Oswal termed it as an 'Albatross Gliding' phenomenon.

Like the seabird that can fly hundreds of miles without tiring, the equity market rally will last, the brokerage said in its Alpha Strategist report.

The influx of foreign investments also reinforces positive market sentiment, Ashish Shanker, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal, told BQ Prime, citing strong earnings and healthy fundamentals.

While market corrections are normal, equities remain excellent long-term investments, said Nitin Shanbhag, senior vice president and head of investment products at Motilal Oswal Private Wealth. Downturns present buying opportunities, provided they are based on quality-oriented strategies, he said.

Shanker said 18,000 has become the new floor for the market, with a possible floor at a maximum of 10% below current levels. He expects the market to be expensive near 27,000 levels.

But he cautioned about reluctance from ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices, which are keeping some cash on the sidelines.