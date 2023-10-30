Stock Market Holidays November 2023: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days

In November 2023, the stock market will be closed for ten days, including four Saturdays and four Sundays. The stock market, where people buy and sell stocks, is usually open every day, except for some special holidays and weekends.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on two weekdays in November.

As per the NSE website, markets will be closed on November 14 (Tuesday) for Diwali and on November 27 (Monday) for Gurunanak Jayanti. On these days, you can't trade stocks, so plan your trading & investments accordingly.