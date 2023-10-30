Stock Market Holidays November 2023: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On These Days
In November, the stock market will be closed for two days excluding weekends.
In November 2023, the stock market will be closed for ten days, including four Saturdays and four Sundays. The stock market, where people buy and sell stocks, is usually open every day, except for some special holidays and weekends.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on two weekdays in November.
As per the NSE website, markets will be closed on November 14 (Tuesday) for Diwali and on November 27 (Monday) for Gurunanak Jayanti. On these days, you can't trade stocks, so plan your trading & investments accordingly.
Full list of stock market holidays in November 2023
November 4: Saturday
November 5: Sunday
November 11: Saturday
November 12: Sunday (Keep in mind that while November 12 is a stock market holiday, exchanges may announce a special trading schedule for that day.)
November 14: Diwali (Tuesday)
November 18: Saturday
November 19: Sunday
November 25: Saturday
November 26: Sunday
November 27: Gurunanak Jayanti (Monday)
Trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
Do note that the exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary. Hence, we would recommend to check the NSE Holiday list on a regular basis to stay updated on the list of stock market holidays.
Muhurat Trading Date 2023
As part of the Diwali celebrations, BSE and NSE will be holding an hour-long special Muhurat trading on Sunday, November 12. The Diwali Muhurat Trading for the new Samvat will start at 6 pm and end at 7:15 pm, which includes a 15-minute pre-market session.
In total, 2023 has 15 stock market holidays on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Here's a list of holidays remaining for the rest of the year:
Diwali Balipratipada - November 14, 2023 (Tuesday)
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27, 2023 (Monday)
Christmas - December 25, 2023 (Monday)