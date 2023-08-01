Stock Market Holidays In August: NSE BSE To Remain Closed On This Day

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the two most well-known bourses which enable the selling, buying, and trading of stocks and securities in India are open every day of the year except for a few annual holidays and the weekends.



According to the list of holidays for August 2023 available on the NSE website, investors should take note of the one weekday when the stock market will be closed.

According to NSE, trading activities will be suspended on Tuesday, August 15, in observance of India's Independence Day. While the stock market will remain closed on August 15, traders are advised to plan their investments and transactions accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during this period.

So in August, stock markets will be closed for nine days, of which four each are Saturdays and Sundays.