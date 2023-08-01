Stock Market Holidays In August: NSE BSE To Remain Closed On This Day
Trading will take place on all the days of the week, except Saturdays and Sundays, and on the holidays declared by the exchanges.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the two most well-known bourses which enable the selling, buying, and trading of stocks and securities in India are open every day of the year except for a few annual holidays and the weekends.
According to the list of holidays for August 2023 available on the NSE website, investors should take note of the one weekday when the stock market will be closed.
According to NSE, trading activities will be suspended on Tuesday, August 15, in observance of India's Independence Day. While the stock market will remain closed on August 15, traders are advised to plan their investments and transactions accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during this period.
So in August, stock markets will be closed for nine days, of which four each are Saturdays and Sundays.
Stock Market Holidays 2023
In total, the year 2023 has been marked with 16 stock market holidays on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). However, the month of August stands out with just one holiday. Below is the list of Share Market Holidays for 2023:
Republic Day - January 26, 2023 (Thursday)
Holi - March 07, 2023 (Tuesday)
Ram Navami - March 30, 2023 (Thursday)
Mahavir Jayanti - April 04, 2023 (Tuesday)
Good Friday - April 07, 2023 (Friday)
Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14, 2023 (Friday)
Maharashtra Day - May 01, 2023 (Monday)
Id-ul-adha (Bakri Id) - June 28, 2023 (Wednesday)
Independence Day - August 15, 2023 (Tuesday)
Ganesh Chaturthi - September 19, 2023 (Tuesday)
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti - October 02, 2023 (Monday)
Dasara - October 24, 2023 (Tuesday)
Diwali Balipratipada - November 14, 2023 (Tuesday)
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27, 2023 (Monday)
Christmas - December 25, 2023 (Monday)