Stock Market Holidays: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For 11 Days In December 2023
The stock exchanges will be closed for several days, including Christmas.
In December 2023, the stock market will be closed for eleven days including five Saturdays and five Sundays. The stock market, where people buy and sell stocks, is usually open every day, except for some special holidays and weekends.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on one weekday in December.
As per the NSE website, markets will be closed on December 25 (Monday) for Christmas. On this day, you can't trade stocks, so plan your trading & investments accordingly.
Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In December 2023
December 2, Saturday
December 3, Sunday
December 9, Saturday
December 10, Sunday
December 16, Saturday
December 17, Sunday
December 23, Saturday
December 24, Sunday
December 25, (Monday) Christmas
December 30, Saturday
December 31, Sunday
Trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
D) Block Deal Session Timings:
Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM
Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above schedule holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.