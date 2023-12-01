Stock Market Holidays: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For 11 Days In December 2023

In December 2023, the stock market will be closed for eleven days including five Saturdays and five Sundays. The stock market, where people buy and sell stocks, is usually open every day, except for some special holidays and weekends.



The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on one weekday in December.

As per the NSE website, markets will be closed on December 25 (Monday) for Christmas. On this day, you can't trade stocks, so plan your trading & investments accordingly.