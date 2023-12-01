BQPrimeMarketsStock Market Holidays: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For 11 Days In December 2023
Stock Market Holidays: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For 11 Days In December 2023

The stock exchanges will be closed for several days, including Christmas.

01 Dec 2023, 01:07 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE building In Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
NSE building In Mumbai. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

In December 2023, the stock market will be closed for eleven days including five Saturdays and five Sundays. The stock market, where people buy and sell stocks, is usually open every day, except for some special holidays and weekends.


The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will be closed on one weekday in December.

As per the NSE website, markets will be closed on December 25 (Monday) for Christmas. On this day, you can't trade stocks, so plan your trading & investments accordingly.

Full List Of Stock Market Holidays In December 2023

  • December 2, Saturday

  • December 3, Sunday

  • December 9, Saturday

  • December 10, Sunday

  • December 16, Saturday

  • December 17, Sunday

  • December 23, Saturday

  • December 24, Sunday

  • December 25, (Monday) Christmas

  • December 30, Saturday

  • December 31, Sunday

Trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:

  • A) Pre-open session
    Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
    Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
    *with random closure in last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.

  • B) Regular trading session
    Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
    Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs

  • C) Closing Session
    The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs

  • D) Block Deal Session Timings:
    Morning Window: This window shall operate between 08:45 AM to 09:00 AM.
    Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 02:05 PM to 2:20 PM

Note: The Exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above schedule holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance or reduce trading hours when its deems fit and necessary.

