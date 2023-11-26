Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on November 27, 2023, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is the most important festival and occasion for the Sikh community. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, the revered founder of Sikhism

According to information on the NSE website, NSE will not conduct any trading for the entire session on this day.