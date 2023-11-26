Stock Market Holiday: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed On Guru Nanak Jayanti
On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex closed 48 points, lower at 65,970.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 7 points to end at 19,794.70.
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on November 27, 2023, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is the most important festival and occasion for the Sikh community. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev, the revered founder of Sikhism
According to information on the NSE website, NSE will not conduct any trading for the entire session on this day.
In November 2023, the stock market will be closed for ten days, including four Saturdays and four Sundays. The stock market, where people buy and sell stocks, is usually open every day, except for some special holidays and weekends.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was previously closed on a weekday on November 14 for the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada. So this will be the second weekday in the month of November when the stock market will remain closed.
The equity, Futures and Options (F&O), and currency markets will also remain closed on November 27, 2023, while the commodity markets will be closed for the first half.
The funds withdrawn on November 27, 2023, will be processed the next day, November 28, 2023. The processed funds will be available by 2 pm on November 28, 2023.
Additionally, any profits or credits resulting from trades or closing positions in the derivatives segment (including F&O and Currency Derivatives) on November 27, 2023, will be accessible for withdrawal by the end of the day on November 28, 2023.
Here is the list of stock market holidays remaining for the month of November.
November 25: Saturday
November 26: Sunday
November 27: Gurunanak Jayanti (Monday)
Trading on the equities segment takes place on all days of the week (except Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are:
A) Pre-open session
Order entry & modification Open: 09:00 hrs
Order entry & modification Close: 09:08 hrs*
*with random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after close of pre-open order entry.
B) Regular trading session
Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 09:15 hrs
Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 15:30 hrs
C) Closing Session
The Closing Session is held between 15.40 hrs and 16.00 hrs
Do note that the exchange may, however, close the market on days other than the above-scheduled holidays or may open the market on days originally declared as holidays. The Exchange may also extend, advance, or reduce trading hours when it deems fit and necessary. Hence, we would recommend to check the NSE Holiday list on a regular basis to stay updated on the list of stock market holidays.
In total, 2023 has 15 stock market holidays on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Here's a list of holidays remaining for the rest of the year:
Gurunanak Jayanti - November 27, 2023 (Monday)
Christmas - December 25, 2023 (Monday)