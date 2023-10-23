Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Oct. 23

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 826 points, or 1.26%, lower at 64,571.88, while NSE Nifty fell 261 points, or 1.34%, to end at 19,281.75

Updated On 04:14 PM IST, 23 Oct 2023

Sensex Closes at Three-Month Low; Nifty below 19,300

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 826 points, or 1.26%, lower at 64,571.88, while NSE Nifty fell 261 points, or 1.34%, to end at 19,281.75.



The Gainers

Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Nestle India positively contributed to the change in Nifty 50.



The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, and Axis Bank weighed on the Nifty.



The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 645 stocks rose, 3,187 declined, while 158 remained unchanged on the BSE.



