Stock Manipulation Through Bulk SMS: SEBI Exposes Modus Operandi

SEBI has barred 135 entities from accessing the market for alleged stock manipulation in the securities of five companies through bulk messages.

These are Mauria Udyog Ltd., 7NR Retail Ltd., Darjeeling Ropeway Co., GBL Industries Ltd. and Vishal Fabrics Ltd. It also ordered the impoundment of Rs 126 crore that was made by them in wrongful gains, according to an interim order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday.

The scheme was undertaken by a person named Hanif Shekh, referred to as the kingpin of the scheme by SEBI.

Shekh sent bulk SMSes to unsuspecting investors, inducing them to buy these shares, only to offload them as the price rose. This was done for the benefit of Shekh, his connected entities and promoters in violation of the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to the Securities Market) Regulations, according to the regulator.