Stocks, Currencies in Tight Ranges Amid Debt Talks: Markets Wrap

Meanwhile, markets continue to be buffeted by tension between China and the US and its allies. President Biden said on Sunday he expected ties with China to improve “very shortly” after a spat over an alleged spy balloon earlier this year derailed relations. The comments followed the Group-of-Seven leaders meeting in Japan where the countries agreed to push ahead with efforts to reduce dependence on China for critical supply chains. Hours after Biden’s comments, Beijing announced a ban on Micron Technology Inc. products from key Chinese infrastructure.