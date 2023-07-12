Sterlite Technologies Enters Into A Partnership With Windstream; Shares Gain

Shares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. rose on Wednesday after it entered into a partnership with Windstream Holdings to support its large-scale fibre expansion projects.

The two companies first shook hands in February 2021, when Sterlite Tech began providing optical networking solutions to Windstream. Kinetic, one of Windstream’s businesses, is investing $2 billion to dramatically expand gigabit internet service across its 18-state footprint in the United States.