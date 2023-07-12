Sterlite Technologies Enters Into A Partnership With Windstream; Shares Gain
Kinetic, one of Windstream’s businesses, is investing $2 billion to expand gigabit internet service across its 18-state in the US.
Shares of Sterlite Technologies Ltd. rose on Wednesday after it entered into a partnership with Windstream Holdings to support its large-scale fibre expansion projects.
The two companies first shook hands in February 2021, when Sterlite Tech began providing optical networking solutions to Windstream. Kinetic, one of Windstream’s businesses, is investing $2 billion to dramatically expand gigabit internet service across its 18-state footprint in the United States.
“STL and Windstream are extremely well positioned to take advantage of future market opportunities, such as the $42 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program,” said Jeff Small, president of Kinetic by Windstream.
Shares of Sterlite Tech rose 3.91% before trading 2.33% higher at 9:57 a.m. This compares to a 0.12% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.
Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 52.3, indicating that the price momentum is neither strongly bullish nor strongly bearish.
All four analysts tracking the company maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 33.6%.