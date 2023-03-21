BQPrimeMarketsSterling & Wilson Shares Gain The Most In Nearly Six Months After Securing NTPC Project
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sterling & Wilson Shares Gain The Most In Nearly Six Months After Securing NTPC Project

The total bid value of the project is Rs 2,100, which includes operation and maintenance for three years.
BQPrime
21 Mar 2023, 11:40 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy)</p></div>
(Source: Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy)
ADVERTISEMENT

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. advanced the most in nearly six months after winning a solar project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.

The company emerged as the successful bidder for a package consisting of four blocks of 300 megawatts each in the proposed solar photovoltaics project at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch.

The total bid value of Rs 2,100 crore includes operation and maintenance for three years.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson advanced 8.18% to Rs 323.9 apiece as of 11:15 a.m., compared with 0.47% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 9.4% intraday, the most in nearly six months since Sept. 23, 2022.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.

One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 40.2% over the next 12 months.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; PSU Banks, Energy Stocks Lead

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher Amid Positive Global Cues; PSU Banks, Energy Stocks Lead
Read More
ALSO READ

Stringent Norms Shielded Indian Markets From Global Financial Crisis, Says Helios' Samir Arora

Opinion
Stringent Norms Shielded Indian Markets From Global Financial Crisis, Says Helios' Samir Arora
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT