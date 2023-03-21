Sterling & Wilson Shares Gain The Most In Nearly Six Months After Securing NTPC Project

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. advanced the most in nearly six months after winning a solar project from NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd.

The company emerged as the successful bidder for a package consisting of four blocks of 300 megawatts each in the proposed solar photovoltaics project at Khavda RE Power Park, Rann of Kutch.

The total bid value of Rs 2,100 crore includes operation and maintenance for three years.

Shares of Sterling and Wilson advanced 8.18% to Rs 323.9 apiece as of 11:15 a.m., compared with 0.47% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50. The scrip rose as much as 9.4% intraday, the most in nearly six months since Sept. 23, 2022.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.

One analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg. The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 40.2% over the next 12 months.