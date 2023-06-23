Sterling And Wilson Shares Rise After A Large Trade

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. rose over 5% on Friday after a large trade.

Around 20 lakh shares or 1.05% of the equity were sold in a large trade at Rs 4,844 crore, according to Bloomberg data.

Shares of the company jumped 5.03% before paring gains to trade 0.39% lower at Rs 296.85 as of 10.23 am, compared to a 0.35% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The average traded volume so far in the day stood at 22.5 times its monthly average. The relative strength index was at 46.98.

The analyst tracking the company maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential upside of 52.3%.