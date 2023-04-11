State Bank Of India Shares Rise As Board To Consider Raising Up To $2 Billion
Shares of State Bank of India rose in trade on Tuesday, as the company's executive committee of the central board announced that they will be meeting on April 18 to consider raising up to $2 billion in long-term funding.
The funds will be raised through the public and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in U.S. dollars or any other convertible foreign currency during FY24, according to an exchange filing issued on Monday.
Shares of State Bank of India rose 1.63% to Rs 534.9 apiece, as of 11:18 a.m., compared to the 0.51% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The stock gained as much as 1.79% intraday, the most since April 6, 2023.
Total traded volume stood at 1.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.1.
Out of the 50 analysts tracking the company, 49 maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold' on the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The return potential, as calculated by the consensus of analyst estimates, stands at an upside of 34.4% over the next 12 months.