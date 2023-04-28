Star Health Q4 Results: Profit Misses Estimates, Combined Ratio Improves

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co.'s fourth-quarter profit rose year-on-year, beating analyst estimates.

The private standalone health insurer reported a profit of Rs 102 crore in the quarter ended March, as against a loss of Rs 82 crore last year, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 168 crore profit estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg. The bottom line fell 52% sequentially.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 3,993 crore, a 15% increase over a year earlier.