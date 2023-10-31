Star Health Q2 Results: Profit Rises 35%, But Misses Estimates
The company earned a net premium of Rs 3,545 crore, a 17% increase over a year earlier.
Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. reported a rise in profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, but missed analysts' estimates.
The private standalone health insurer reported a profit of Rs 125 crore in the quarter ended September, which is 35% higher than last year, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 165.97 crore profit estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Star Health Q2 FY24 Highlights (YoY)
Revenue rose 15% year-on-year to Rs 3,356.6 crore, against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 3,403 crore.
Operating expense to Gross Written Premium ratio was at 16% for the quarter.
Retail health reported a segmental profit of Rs 67.55 crore, down 35% from last year.
Group health profit stood at Rs 5.08 crore, 31.4% lower year-on-year.
The solvency ratio—which measures the extent to which assets cover commitments for future liabilities—rose to 2.1 from 1.87 on year. The minimum regulatory requirement is 1.50.
The expense ratio for the first half of fiscal 2024 stood at 31.3%, noting a rise of 60 bps from the same period last year.
The combined ratio—which is a sum total of expenses for management and claims ratio—for the six months ended on Sept. 30 rose by 50 bps to 98.4%.
Shares of Star Health ended 1.34% lower on Monday before the results were announced, as compared with a 0.37% fall in the benchmark Sensex.