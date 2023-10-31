Star Health Q2 Results: Profit Rises 35%, But Misses Estimates

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. reported a rise in profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, but missed analysts' estimates.

The private standalone health insurer reported a profit of Rs 125 crore in the quarter ended September, which is 35% higher than last year, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 165.97 crore profit estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

The company earned a net premium of Rs 3,545 crore, a 17% increase over a year earlier.