Stagger Investments After Recent Rally, Says Motilal Oswal

Investors waiting on the sidelines after the recent sharp upmove in the markets should deploy cash in a staggered manner, according to Ashish Shanker and Nitin Shanbhag of Motilal Oswal Wealth.

The research firm remains positive on the domestic markets, highlighting foreign inflows are keeping up the market momentum.

This domestic market is trading at balanced valuations even as small- and mid-cap stocks have seen a greater uptick compared to the Nifty 50, Motilal Oswal said.