Stagger Investments After Recent Rally, Says Motilal Oswal
Valuations are balanced even as small- and mid-cap stocks have seen a greater uptick than Nifty 50, says the research firm.
Investors waiting on the sidelines after the recent sharp upmove in the markets should deploy cash in a staggered manner, according to Ashish Shanker and Nitin Shanbhag of Motilal Oswal Wealth.
The research firm remains positive on the domestic markets, highlighting foreign inflows are keeping up the market momentum.
This domestic market is trading at balanced valuations even as small- and mid-cap stocks have seen a greater uptick compared to the Nifty 50, Motilal Oswal said.
Earnings-Driven Market Rally
According to Nitin Shanbhag, senior vice president and head of investment products at Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, a majority of companies have either met or slightly exceeded estimates, showcasing an overall favourable performance.
The only disappointment was in the IT sector margin, he said. The BFSI and NBFC sectors saw surge in advances over the last five years, while non-performing assets are at decadal lows. Sectors such as BFSI, auto, and metals are driving earnings growth, Shanbhag said.
Ashish Shanker, managing director and chief executive officer at Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, said a greater movement in the broader market as compared with the Nifty suggests it is time for building a portfolio beyond Nifty 50 companies. Investing capital in a staggered manner would allow investors to watch out for corrections and protect against potential losses, he said.
Are HNIs Waiting For Correction?
Shanker said equities have received relatively lower flows as compared with alternative asset classes. Institutions often moderate their investments during periods of rapid market appreciation to ensure optimal timing, he said.
A wait-and-watch approach is seen among family offices and high-net-worth individuals, suggesting that these groups might be waiting for further corrections before increasing their exposure, they said.
Cash Flow From Operations Could Surprise
Shanbhag said there is disparity between the upswing in cash flow from operations and valuations of the top 500 companies (excluding financials). That presents an opportunity for rerating, he said.
Drawing a comparison with the 2021 peak, the Nifty has increased around 10%, while mid and small-cap indices have risen by 12-15%. However, the cash flow from operations has risen more substantially, Shanbhag said.
He anticipates a potential rerating, considering the expected cost-efficient capital environment.
Fixed Income And Gold Outlook
According to Shanbhag, interest rates are expected to remain higher, with a potential hike hike around October. And the recent introduction of interim cash reserve ratio is expected to take out Rs 1 lakh crore liquidity from the system, he said.
While there are a bunch of fixed income instruments that investors can opt for, Shanbhag suggests using gold as a hedge against riskier assets.