Stagflation Will Rule 2023, Keeping Stocks in Peril

All eyes are on the Fed moving into 2023 with growth likely to be hampered further as rates remain higher for longer, a regime which has already been foreshadowed by Chair Jerome Powell. At the same time, China’s strict Covid Zero policy is another risk for the global economy as cases hover at record highs amid growing protests against the nation’s Covid curbs.

More than half the respondents expect the S&P 500 to finish 2023 within a range of 10% lower or higher. That’s in line with Wall Street’s expectations, with strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. among those who see the S&P 500 relatively unchanged about 12 months from now. They all expect deteriorating earnings to weigh on share performance.

“Analysts will need to downwardly adjust their earnings estimates,” said Anneka Treon, an Amsterdam-based managing director at Van Lanschot Kempen, whose firm has a conservative view on stocks over 2023. “We expect Europe to see an economic contraction, the US will likely only be able to show modest growth, and China will no longer achieve its own ambitions.”