SRF Q2 Results: Profit Falls 37%, Misses Estimates

The chemicals business reported a decrease of 22% YoY in its segment revenue from Rs 1,830 crore to Rs 1,426 crore. The operating profit of the chemicals business fell 33% YoY from Rs 517 crore to Rs 348 crore.

During the quarter, the specialty chemicals business witnessed weak global demand owing to the ongoing inventory rationalisation by certain key customers. The performance of the fluorochemicals business was adversely impacted due to low demand for refrigerants and resultant pressure on margin.

In addition, sluggish growth in the pharmaceuticals and agrochemical industries adversely impacted the demand for some industrial chemicals.

The packaging films business reported a decrease of 16% YoY in its segment revenue from Rs 1,331 crore to Rs 1,122 crore. The operating profit of the packaging films business declined 24% YoY from Rs 101 crore to Rs 77 crore.

During the quarter, the packaging films business faced headwinds on account of substantial supply addition in both BOPET and BOPP film segments, resulting in significant pressure on margin and an overall demand slowdown globally.