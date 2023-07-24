SRF Q1 Results: Profit Falls 41%, Misses Estimates

While the firm has seen a significant drop in profit, a large portion is attributable to the expected downcycle of the packaging film business, said Ashish Bharat, chairperson at SRF. "This is expected to continue for the medium term," he said.

The chemicals business has been affected by lower sales in the firm's fluorochemicals business due to a "very mild summer" and general weakness in the industrial chemicals segment, according to Bharat.

The SRF chairperson said the specialty chemicals business performed as per the company's expectations, with growth seen over last year.

There is a lot of inventory unwinding going on globally, and this will have some impact on the business in the next couple of quarters, Bharat said. "On the positive side, the longer-term projects remain on track, and we expect to keep our capex momentum intact."