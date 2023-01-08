‘Spectacular’ Trading Drop Plagues Still-Reeling Crypto Market

Cryptocurrencies slumped last year amid a number of big implosions for important projects such as the Terra stablecoin ecosystem and the FTX empire. Bitcoin tumbled 64%, its second-worst annual performance during its 14-year history. The plunge in token prices has scared away many retail investors who had flooded into the market during the early pandemic years, when lockdowns were still in force. Plus many institutional investors have been alarmed by the scandals that have left the industry reeling and likely looking at a long time to recovery.