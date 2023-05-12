South Indian Bank Shares Surge On Record Profit In Q4

Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd. surged the most in over four months on Friday, after the lender reported record profit in fiscal 2023.

The bank also reported its highest net interest income in the quarter ended March, as well as FY23, according to its investor presentation.

NII rose 43.4% year-on-year to Rs 857.18 crore in the fourth quarter ended March. That compares with Rs 598 crore a year earlier, according to its exchange filing. The lender's net profit in FY23 stood at Rs 775 crore.

The board of directors recommended 30% dividend, subject to approval of the shareholders. The previous dividend was declared in FY19 at 25%.