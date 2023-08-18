South Indian Bank Shares Jump 11% After RBI Approves New CEO, Large Trade
PR Seshadri has been appointed as the MD and CEO for three years, effective from Oct. 1.
Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd. advanced on Friday after a large trade.
At least 65.3 lakh shares changed hands in three large trades, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.
Adding to this, the Reserve Bank of India approved the appointment of PR Seshadri as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, according to an exchange filing.
PR Seshadri has been appointed for a period of three years, with effect from Oct. 1.
Shares of the bank surged 11.14% before paring gains to trade 9.48% higher at 10:16 a.m. This compared to a 0.52% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock rose the most in over three months since May 12. It has risen 22.6% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at 7.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 72.5, implying that the stock may be overbought.
Of the five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a potential downside of 4.7%.