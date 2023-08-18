South Indian Bank Shares Jump 11% After RBI Approves New CEO, Large Trade

Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd. advanced on Friday after a large trade.

At least 65.3 lakh shares changed hands in three large trades, according to Bloomberg. The buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

Adding to this, the Reserve Bank of India approved the appointment of PR Seshadri as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, according to an exchange filing.

PR Seshadri has been appointed for a period of three years, with effect from Oct. 1.