South Indian Bank Shares Gain After Q3 Gross Advances Rise 18%

South Indian Bank, in a stock exchange filing, said that its gross advances for October-December gained 18% to Rs 70,168 crore.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An ATM machine. (Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@eduschadesoares?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Eduardo Soares</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/bank?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
An ATM machine. (Photo by Eduardo Soares on Unsplash)
Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd. gained the most since Dec. 27 after the lender reported an 18% rise in its gross advances for the quarter ended December.

The private sector lender, in a stock exchange filing, said that its gross advances for October-December gained 18% to Rs 70,168 crore.

CASA increased 9% on-year to Rs 30,699 and the CASA ratio improved 189 basis points to 33.8%.

Shares of the company rose 5.45% to Rs 20.30 apiece as of 11:05 a.m., compared with 0.18% gains in the benchmark Nifty 50.

The total traded volume so far in the day was 2.5 times its 30-day average trading volume. The relative strength index is 67.

Out of the seven analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, three suggest 'hold' and one recommends a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 29.5%.

