South Indian Bank Shares Gain After It Raises Lending Rates
The bank hiked lending rates across tenors in the range of 5-10 basis points, with effect from April 20, 2023.
Shares of South Indian Bank Ltd. were trading higher on Wednesday after it raised its lending rates.
The bank hiked its lending rates across tenors in the range of 5-10 basis points, with effect from April 20, according to an exchange filing.
Shares of the lender rose 2.91% to Rs 15.90 apiece as of 10:45 a.m., compared to a flat Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 4.21%, the most since April 3.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 1.9 times the 30-day average volume.
Of the five analysts tracking the stock, three maintained 'buy' and two suggested 'hold', according to Bloomberg data.
The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 37.9%.
