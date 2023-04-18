Sona Comstar Shares Rise After Multiple Large Trade
As of 10:40 a.m., about 6,98,482 equity shares changed hands in multiple trades for about Rs 32.31 crore, according to Cogencis.
Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. rose after multiple large deals.
Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings jumped 2.09% to Rs 468.8 apiece as of 11:05 a.m., compared to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 2.55% intraday.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.4.
Out of the 17 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11%.