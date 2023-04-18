Sona Comstar Shares Rise After Multiple Large Trade

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. rose after multiple large deals.

As of 10:40 a.m., about 6,98,482 equity shares changed hands in multiple trades for approximately Rs 32.31 crore, according to Cogencis.

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings jumped 2.09% to Rs 468.8 apiece as of 11:05 a.m., compared to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock rose as much as 2.55% intraday.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 68.4.

Out of the 17 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 11%.