Sona Comstar Shares Gain After Reporting Its Highest Quarterly Revenue In Q4

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. rose on Thursday after the company reported its highest quarterly revenue, Ebitda, and net profit in the fourth quarter.

The company's fourth-quarter consolidated net profit rose 14% year-on-year to Rs 119.8 crore, beating analysts' estimates of Rs 106.9 crore. Its revenue rose 43% year-on-year to Rs 742.59 crore, beating Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 714.2 crore.

"We achieved our highest quarterly revenue, Ebitda, and net profit in Q4 FY23. BEV revenue grew 37% year-on-year to cross Rs 200 crore, representing 28% of overall revenue. We closed FY23 with a strong order book, which gives us the confidence to sustain growth momentum in FY24 and beyond," said Vivek Vikram Singh, group chief executive officer and managing director, in an exchange filing.