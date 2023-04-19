Som Distilleries Shares Gain As Commercial Production Begins At Hassan Facility
This will lead to better supply of the company's products across all the distribution points in the relevant markets.
Shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. advanced the most in nearly three weeks after the company started commercial production at its facility in Karnataka.
The company commenced commercial production at its expanded capacity at a facility in Karnataka's Hassan, according to an exchange filing.
"This will lead to better supply of our products across all the distribution points in the relevant markets," the company said.
This will also enable Som Distilleries to take advantage of the peak beer consumption season, it said.
Shares of the company rose 5.68% to Rs 168.45 apiece, compared to a flat Nifty 50 as of 11:39 a.m. It gained as much as 7.50% intraday, the most since March 31.
The total traded quantity so far in the day stood at 4.7 times the 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 72, suggesting that the stock may be overbought, according to Bloomberg data.