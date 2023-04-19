Som Distilleries Shares Gain As Commercial Production Begins At Hassan Facility

Shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd. advanced the most in nearly three weeks after the company started commercial production at its facility in Karnataka.

The company commenced commercial production at its expanded capacity at a facility in Karnataka's Hassan, according to an exchange filing.

"This will lead to better supply of our products across all the distribution points in the relevant markets," the company said.

This will also enable Som Distilleries to take advantage of the peak beer consumption season, it said.