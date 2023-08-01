Som Distilleries Shares At Record High As Q1 Profit Rises

Shares of Som Distilleries were trading 1.89% higher at Rs 340.20 apiece as of 10:46 a.m., compared to a 0.12% decline in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock hit an intra-day high of 9.31%, the most since June 6.

The stock has risen nearly 184% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index at 70.15.

The one analyst tracking Som Distilleries maintains a 'buy' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 8.8%.